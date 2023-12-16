“I’mma Go Turn Up With Joker”: Hearing Aaron Gordon’s Description of Summer With Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. Reveals Upcoming Plans

The Denver Nuggets duo of Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon made the headlines in the offseason with their activities in the summer. The 2023 champions had met up in Jokic’s hometown Sambor, Serbia to watch horse racing as a clip capturing the moment went viral. Upon sharing the insights, one of their teammates, Michael Porter Jr., has revealed his summer plans in the latest episode of From the Point.

Advertisement

Michael first explained how Jokic’s off-season possibly went, stating, “Joker all off-season is in Serbia. Drinking beer and watching horses”. It again put the 2x MVP’s preferences in the limelight as the horses came ahead of basketball in the pecking order. “He probably didn’t touch a basketball all off-season and somehow he got better,” the 25-year-old further pointed out.

Coming to Gordon’s visit to Europe, he previously mentioned, “He is the ultimate teammate. He’s a carefree dude”. Later, Porter Jr. reiterated the same, shedding light on the courage of the power forward to justify his decision. “He is just a free spirit, so he pulled up to Serbia,” the Nuggets youngster highlighted before discussing his plans for the upcoming summer.

Advertisement

“I think Imma try to get out there next year and see what y’all guys have going on,” the 6’10 star stated while expressing his desire to follow Aaron’s path. A huge influence behind it was Gordon’s feedback after his stay as Michael mentioned, “He tells me like it’s fun out there”. “The nightlife is way better than it is over here,” the Indiana-born discussed before emphasizing, “Imma go turn up with Joker”.

Looking back on the summer activities of Nikola Jokic

After winning the 2023 NBA finals series in Game 5, Nikola was more concerned about arriving home than anything else in the world. The major reason behind it was actually to witness horse racing in his hometown on weekends. “On Sundays, I have my horse racing,” the 28-year-old infamously mentioned in the post-match interview. To arrive early, the center even wanted to borrow the private jet of the team’s President, Josh Kroenke.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBATV/status/1668478356957052928?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

His words paved the way for an exciting off-season for the 5x All-Star, as horse racing was just the tip of the iceberg. After winning a few races, he was witnessed doing Tara rafting to extend the list of his summer activities. Near the end of the off-season, Nikola was spotted in concerts too, as enjoyed his time off the court to its fullest.

Advertisement

Thus, the champion found a series of activities to perform soon after detaching himself from basketball. Maybe this is a huge reason why Jokic refocuses on the game so quickly whenever required. Although it’s tough to implement for various stars, the Serbian enigma pulls it off with ease every time.