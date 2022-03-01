“In James Harden and Joel Embiid, I’m looking at Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar”: Kendrick Perkins draws comparisons between the legendary Lakers duo and the newly paired Philly stars

Kendrick Perkins dismisses Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O’Neal comparisons for James Harden and Joel Embiid. Rather, compares the Philly duo to Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James Harden and Joel Embiid are two of the deadliest offensive players in the modern NBA. Unfortunately for the league, both these gifted players are now going to be causing havoc while sharing the hardwood in Philly uniform.

In their first two games together, The Beard and JoJo have managed to dominate Minnesota Timberwolves and the New York Knicks. The All-Star duo combined for 127 points, 37 rebounds, and 34 assists over the span of 2 games. And definitely, there are much more such performances to come.

While many compare these two legends to the former legendary pairing of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, analyst Kendrick Perkins has a rather interesting comparison for the Sixers’ All-Star duo.

“I don’t know nobody in the NBA that is stopping James Harden and Joel Embiid”: Kendrick Perkins

On a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, Kendrick went on to compare James and Joel to Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Perk went on to state that Philly had all the firepower they needed to bring the NBA championship trophy home. He said:

“I said, that they actually had the possibility of being on the verge of being the next Kobe and Shaq. That was the wrong comparison. I’m looking at Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar right now.

Just because of James Harden facilitating. It’s enough that people have to deal with Joel Embiid…When you put those two together, and when it comes late-game situations, pick and rolls… I don’t know who in the h*ll can stop those two. They have trouble stopping just Embiid. Two years ago, they had trouble just stopping James Harden.

Now you have a motivated Embiid, a motivated James Harden and you’re telling me that somebody in the league, a team in the league can actually stop those two?! I don’t see it.

Matter of fact, Imma go right now after two games and say this: I see the 76ers winning it all. The way Tyrese Maxey is playing right now. The way those two guys are playing, and they still got a good version of Tobias Harris. I think he is going to come along. If those two can stay healthy, along with Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers is bringing the trophy home this season. I don’t know nobody in the NBA that is stopping those two.”

.@KendrickPerkins thinks the combo of Harden & Embiid has a legendary ceiling 🏆 “I’m looking at Magic Johnson and Kareem-Abdul Jabbar right now! … I see the 76ers winning it all.” pic.twitter.com/8uBY5eBX6t — First Take (@FirstTake) February 28, 2022

Without a doubt, the Sixers are one of the strongest contenders to lift the 2022 Larry O’Brien trophy.