“In your face, LeBron James!”: Enes Kanter puts up Instagram post responding to Lakers superstar after recent comments about the Celtics star’s protests

Enes Kanter calls out LeBron James once again with a petty caption on Instagram after avoiding him during the game in TD Garden last night.

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James chose just the right matchup to return from the abdomen injury. The 36-year old had a great comeback game scoring 23 points on 62.5% from the field. The Boston Celtics however defeated the Lakers 130-108 rallying behind the monstrous performance put up by Jayson Tatum.

The Lakers-Celtics rivalry is almost as old as the NBA and last night’s matchup was highly anticipated especially after Enes Kanter publicly called out the face of the league for endorsing Nike.

Kanter has been extremely vocal about China’s slave labor and the alleged involvement of Nike in it. It’s an unspoken rule in the NBA to avoid criticizing China. Given that every big name in the league has an endorsement deal with the brand they diligently follow this rule.

Enes Kanter avoids LeBron James in the hallway after calling him out

The Boston Celtics center walked right past LBJ last night in the hallway as if nothing had happened. The 4x champion, who has been at the receiving end of criticisms like this throughout his career, addressed the media about Kanter’s Twitter rant.

LeBron James said he won’t “give his energy” to Enes Kanter’s use of his likeness on his sneakers to bring attention to human rights violations in China. He added that Kanter, as a man, should approach him directly. “He saw me in the hallway tonight and he walked right past me” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 20, 2021

“He’s definitely not someone I would give my energy to. He’s trying to use my name to create an opportunity for himself. I definitely won’t comment too much on that.”

While the hypocrisy pointed out by the Turkish basketball player isn’t entirely out of line, the way he avoided the Lakers star after the game sends a different message. If he can call him out on social media he must have the guts to do it in person as well.

In addition to this, he posted a clip of the only shot he made in the Lakers Celtics game last night with the caption “In your face king”. This 3 pointer came after the game turned in Boston’s favour. And the caption makes no sense as LeBron was not even guarding Kanter on that shot.

While “the king” had a great night despite the Lakers’ loss, Enes Kanter made one inconsequential 3 at the very end of the game.

