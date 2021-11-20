“I will go to my grave and say that Stephen Curry would floor Kevin Garnett, Derrick Rose, and Ray Allen in an individual workout”: Brian Scalabrine believes people are unaware of the Warriors superstar’s dedication towards his craft

During an appearance on the Steiny & Guru podcast, former NBA champion Brian Scalabrine spoke about the greatness of Stephen Curry. The Audacy Insider spoke about the relentless work ethic of the Warriors superstar.

Brian believes the Warriors have resurrected themselves this season after being written off by many, including himself. The popular notion of the dynasty being over after Kevin Durant left might just be proved wrong. The Warriors are currently the top seed in the NBA.

The Celtics analyst spoke about the greatness of Stephen Curry, adding how the core of the dynasty is still intact. Over the years, LeBron James has been applauded for his work ethic and keeping himself in shape for the game. According to reports, the four-time champion spends one million each year to maintain his physique.

However, Brian recently gave us an insight into the workout regime of Curry. According to the former Celtics player, Curry would smoke the likes of Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen in a workout.

The hosts of the podcast and Brian heaped praises of Curry’s new bulked-up physique. The Celtics analyst spoke at length about the former unanimous MVP’s dedication towards the game during the podcast.

Brian Scalabrine hasn’t seen anyone with the work ethic of Stephen Curry.

The reigning scoring champion is rewriting history. The Warriors are currently the fan-favorite to win the chip this year. Curry getting MVP chants in away games bears evidence to that. The three-time champion hasn’t been very public about the off-season work he puts in.

The seven-time All-Star’s conditioning is on another level. One can see him run back and forth the court in seconds. His ability to play off the ball is what makes him different from others. Talking about his workouts, Brian said all he does is sprint around the floor, come off the screens, cross-over, and dribble back.

Having had Ray Allen and KG as his teammates, Brian was confident Curry would beat them in an individual workout.

“I am telling you, I have seen Ray Allen workout, Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Derrick Rose, and Hall of Famers. And I will go to my grave and say that Steph Curry would floor those guys in an individual workout.”

“I tell guys, your son has a better chance of being like LeBron James than Stephen Curry because of how hard Steph works.”

There is no denying that Curry is one of the most gifted athletes in all sports. However, he has complemented that with a great work ethic that people don’t know that much off.

The Bay Area’s favorite child still has a lot left in his tank. Currently leading the league in scoring, Curry has high odds to win the MVP.