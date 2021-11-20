“This new generation is pretty dumb, they don’t do their research.”: Celtics great Paul Pierce calls out people who question his inclusion in NBA’s top-75 list of all-time

The Boston Celtics’ forward Paul Pierce was included in NBA’s top-75 players of all time and few people criticized his selection

Paul Pierce was one of the best basketball players in the NBA in the 2000s. When the league was full of defensive killers like Ben Wallace, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, and Kobe Bryant, to name a few, this man was averaging over 25 points a game for half that decade.

Statistically, he is the fiercest competitor for Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, two of the bests to ever do it. In their run for the 2008 NBA Championship, Pierce led Celtics to defeat both Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. One could just imagine what kind of mentality, skillset, and talent would be required to get past The Black Mamba in his prime. “The Truth” had all of that.

Kobe was in his career-best season and had won his only regular-season MVP that year. He was also hungry to one-up his former teammate Shaquille O’Neal in winning more chips at the time.

Beating that Kobe Bryant and snatching Finals MVP from him should seal Pierce’s position to be the NBA top-75 players of all time. But people thought otherwise not just now, but for years.

Paul Pierce does not have any more than 1 season without at least one terrible playoff series or elimination/closeout game. He got consistently outplayed by his matchups. He cant be a top 75 player of all time, and could not ever be considered a superstar. Glorified Joe Johnson. pic.twitter.com/NmmzAjfLwJ — Vévo 🇨🇩 (@vevosuave) January 5, 2018

Paul Pierce says the people who question his inclusion in the all-time are Dumb

Pierce recently talked about the criticism his inclusion received during the NBA’s announcement of top-75 players of all time. The recent Hall of Fame inductee sat down with The Athletic’s Michelle Beadle and discussed various topics, from his ESPN’s firing, the wheel-chair incident to LeBron’s rivalry.

“This new generation is pretty dumb. They don’t do their research,” Pierce said on the criticism his inclusion has been receiving. “They listened to some of the stuff I said on TV about LeBron and Dwyane Wade and all that and they don’t understand that’s just TV. I got a lot of hate off of that. If they really did their research, they would know.”

Indeed we need some research. If my case for him upsetting The Black Mamba in his MVP season didn’t do it, because of what? Paul had prime Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen with him? Let’s see what else he did.

“The Truth” also has 10-All star appearances, 4-All NBA selections, and has over 26,000 career points. This puts him above both his aforementioned teammates on the All-time scoring list at 16th. Nobody questioned their inclusion in the list so why so much hate against their teammate. Maybe because he has too many wins over your favorite baller?

Well, that’s why Shaq named him “The Truth”. And so we have to swallow this truth. He is an all-time great and top-75 at that.

That should settle it I guess and if being 16th all-time in scoring didn’t settle it, let’s get another fact straight. This guy has the most wins against this generation’s favorite candidate for greatest basketball player of all time, LeBron James.