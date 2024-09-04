mobile app bar

Influenced by Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry Aims to Leverage NBA Experience to Own a Franchise

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

36 years old now, Stephen Curry is not going to be in the NBA forever. His retirement may soon be upon him. So, what is he going to do after his career ends as a player? On previous occasions, he has often brought up his love for the sport of golf, hinting that it may be a path he chooses to follow post-retirement.

However, the Warriors superstar recently revealed that he will go into ownership.

Not too long ago, Curry joined CNBC for an interview. During this sit-down, he talked about how Michael Jordan’s ownership of the Charlotte Hornets has inspired him to think about owning an NBA team.

Curry then admitted that many current players are already preparing to head down the same path. This has only further solidified his resolve to get a seat at the table, especially with the league looking to expand. He said,

“I mean the only thing, down the road, eventually being interested in team ownership in the NBA. I’ve seen Jordan do it. You know, you have guys in the league now, that are taking the necessary steps to be, you know, legitimate players when it comes to the league, and it possibly expanding in a couple years. So for me, that’s definitely on the table.”

Curry then took a step back. He admitted that he still feels he has a lot to accomplish as a player. However, the Dubs guard believes that he will do a great job in an ownership role in the NBA, and does look forward to it.

“I know I have a lot more left to accomplish on the court before you move into any other role within the league. But definitely want to be a part of the ownership landscape. I think I could do a pretty good job of helping sustain how great the NBA is right now. And, you know, the things that I’ve learned over my career, and what it takes to run a championship organization.”

Curry has been with the Golden State Warriors through every stage of its Dynastic journey. Being the cornerstone of the franchise, he has likely had some influence over every decision the team took. And so, it isn’t crazy to think that he’d be able to flourish in such a role.

Of course, as he mentioned himself, Curry is not the only one angling for this type of future. In fact, a fellow four-time NBA champion has been saying the exact same things for quite some time now.

LeBron James wants an NBA team in Las Vegas

LeBron James has been public about his wishes to own an NBA team situated in Vegas. Not too long ago, his long-time friend and manager, Maverick Carter emphasized The King’s wishes. He said,

“LeBron is dead set on owning an NBA team but he is still playing and I have no idea how much longer he is gonna play.”

James is now a billionaire. So, needless to say, he already has most of the money required to own an NBA team. To get the rest, perhaps he could join forces with Stephen Curry after both of their playing careers come to an end.

Whether or not this happens, only time will tell. But a partnership between these two in any capacity will certainly be a tantalizing one.

