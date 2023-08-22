Influenced By Shaquille O’Neal’s Precedent, Kobe Bryant Fixed Vanessa Bryant’s ‘Lamborghini’ with a $400,000 Solution

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant are often hailed as the greatest NBA duo ever assembled. Apart from winning a three-peat with the Los Angeles Lakers, the duo shared a camaraderie outside the court as well. Both superstars influenced each other’s lives in many ways. On one occasion, the Mamba followed in the footsteps of the Big Diesel to fix his partner, Vanessa Bryant’s Lamborghini Murcielago with a $400,000 solution.

A driving force behind Kobe Bryant’s achievements was his partner Vanessa Bryant, his pillar of support. The unwavering devotion and strength Vanessa provided Kobe played an integral role in shaping his legacy. It was this bond that would inspire Kobe to embark on a unique automotive journey. He sought to surprise Vanessa on her 19th birthday with the dazzling gift of a Lamborghini Murcielago. However, there seemed to be a slight hiccup.

Kobe Bryant followed Shaq’s precedence for $400,000 modification

Shaquille O’Neal, known for his larger-than-life persona, splurged a whopping $350,000 on a silver Ferrari–a car that exuded his boldness both on and off the court-just for a single modification. However, what followed next was unexpected. Despite the hefty price tag, the luxury vehicle faced a glitch. As a result of all the customizations the vehicle couldn’t hold more than $9 worth of fuel. Nevertheless, Kobe Bryant decided to spend a similar amount on his then girlfriend Vanessa’s car.

When Kobe wanted to gift his wife Vanessa Bryant something extraordinary for her 19th birthday, he was met with a challenge. Vanessa couldn’t drive a manual car, the standard version of the Lamborghini Murcielago he had chosen. The year was 2001 and Lamborghini hadn’t released automated vehicles yet, as per reports. It was during these moments that Shaq’s unique outlook inspired Kobe Bryant.

Kobe’s determination to provide the perfect gift propelled him to make an audacious decision. Taking cues from Shaq’s innovative mindset, Kobe embarked on a journey to transform the Lamborghini, investing a staggering $400,000. His aim was to not just fix the problem at hand but to craft an unforgettable expression of his love and consideration.

As part of his grand gesture, Kobe turned to advanced automotive technology to solve the manual transmission dilemma. This technology, known as “drive-by-wire”, replaces traditional mechanical linkages with electronic controls. Kobe’s willingness to explore this advanced solution demonstrated his commitment to Vanessa’s comfort, his resourcefulness, and his desire to go the extra mile to make his partner happy.

Shaq’s innovative solution becomes the locker room joke

Shaq decided that he needed more legroom and spent 350k to remove the engine from his silver Ferrari and was forced to replace it with that of a lawn mower in what looked like a smart decision back then. However, there was a problem. He was able to only fill gas worth a mere $9.

This became a source of ridicule among his Lakers teammates in the locker room. Yet, as Shaq faced ridicule from his Lakers teammates over the glitch, he managed to concoct a solution that made his dream of riding a Ferrari come true.