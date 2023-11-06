“Insane Pic To Post With The News”: CJ McCollum Hilariously ‘Berates’ Questionable Graphic Announcing The News Of His Collapsed Lung

Recently, it was announced that New Orleans Pelicans star CJ McCollum has been ruled out of action for the foreseeable future. Having been diagnosed with a small collapsed right lung, he underwent medical imaging on Sunday morning. Moreover, he will now undergo additional examination for the next 48 hours as doctors determine how the lung is healing.

News of this has, as expected, spread like wildfire. Many are speculating that this could be the end of the season for McCollum who has been vital for the Pels. However, McCollum himself seems to be doing fine and is in good spirits. In fact, he recently reacted to a post made by Basketball Forever on Twitter/X.

The tweet in question is what some would say was made in poor taste. It features a graphic of McCollum with his hand on his chest, announcing that he has a collapsed right lung. This caught the attention of McCollum, who to be fair, found it quite hilarious. “This is an insane pic to post with the news,” tweeted McCollum.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CJMcCollum/status/1721290120333025611?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

McCollum has played all six games in the regular season thus far and has been a great complimentary piece to Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Averaging around 22 points, five rebounds, and seven assists, he is the main playmaker for the team. But unfortunately, it looks like they may have to play without him for a while.

This isn’t the first time CJ McCollum has had problems with his right lung

The right lung seems to be a recurring issue for CJ McCollum. In the 2021-2022 season, McCollum faced a similar problem with his right lung in December called pneumothorax. Additionally, he missed 18 games and only made a return in mid-January, by when the Portland Trailblazers were already shopping him.

Before long, he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans for Josh Hart, Thomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Didi Louzada, a protected first-round pick, and two second-round picks. Quite the haul, but worth it. After all, at the time, McCollum had around 20 points, four assists, and four rebounds a game.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT/status/1491070757803544577?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As mentioned earlier, he has been exceptional for the Pelicans. However, given his current situation, there is no saying what the future holds for him in the NBA. We wish the highly entertaining Pelicans star, a speedy recovery.