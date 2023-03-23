Bronny James, Whose Father LeBron James Is A Billionaire, Is Worth $7.2 Million, Making Him The Wealthiest HS Athlete

Jan 27, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sierra Canyon Trailblazers point guard Bronny James (0) looks on during warm up for the Battle of the Valley against the Notre Dame Knights played at Pauley Pavilion. James did not play because of a knee injury. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James making the NBA is a matter of ‘when’ and not ‘if’ at this point in his basketball career. He’s worked his way up the high school rankings over the course of his HS career. After floating around the 30-60 range, he’s finally cemented himself as a 5-star recruit, having been ranked number 9 for his Class of 2023.

LeBron James has been talking about having his son play in the league for years on end now. With his eldest a little over a year away from the 2024 NBA Draft, it’s safe to say that his dreams will be coming true. LeBron not only wants him to make it to the league however, he wants to play with him.

So, whichever team drafts Bronny with their pick will also have a chance at snagging ‘The King’ for a year or perhaps even longer. To make things even more interesting, LeBron’s second oldest son, Bryce Maximus James, is also a great high school basketball player who is eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft.

Bronny James is valued at $7.2 million

Bronny James is by far the most valuable high school athlete from a monetary standpoint in North America. The Sierra Canyon senior is worth $7.2 million, making him worth close to double of the athlete who is second, which is Arch Manning coming in at around $3.7 million.

Most of the money that Bronny generates comes from the fact that he has a great number of NIL (name, image, and likeness) deals signed. As expected, he’s currently signed to Nike just as his father was when he was his age.

Bronny also has NIL deals with the likes of Beats by Dre and PSD Underwear. He’s shot advertisements for both of the brands and promoted them on his Instagram. He also charges a reported $46,000 per post on Instagram.

One of his most famous dealings was when he signed with Faze Clan. His love for gaming led him to the gaming brand as he took on the moniker of ‘Faze Bronny’.

