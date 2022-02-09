“I told Anthony Davis and LeBron James that I wished I could help them!”: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook shares his chat with his teammates after he was seen consoling them during the blowout against the Bucks

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook shows signs of frustration, claims he has the right to a closing spot, doesn’t need to earn it.

The Los Angeles Lakers don’t seem to be getting past their troubles. The latest in their series of unfortunate occurrences was the 131-116 blowout loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks were the superior team on the floor, and they proved the same all throughout the night. They shot brilliantly and led the game by as much as 30 points at a time. Giannis Antetokounmpo continued to build on his MVP case, going for 44 points, 14 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 blocks in 35 minutes.

Russell Westbrook had another off-night. Russ went 3/11 from the field, as he finished the night with 10 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and a block. His performance bothered the fans as well as the coaching staff. This led to him getting benched in the 4th quarter. During a timeout, Russ was seen consoling LeBron James and Anthony Davis. After the game, he talked about the same and shared what he was telling them.

Russell Westbrook claims he shouldn’t have to earn a closing spot

Russell Westbrook has achieved a lot in the NBA. He holds the all-time record for the most triple-doubles. After a slow start with the Wizards last season, he finished the season strong. The Laker loyals were hoping that Brodie does the same for them, and he did give them hope. In the games LeBron James missed with his knee injury, Russ was playing the best he has in a Purple and Gold uniform. Russ was taking care of the ball better, and was shooting over 37% from the deep, compared to his 29% for the season.

However, since LBJ returned, Russ went back to playing like he had been. This has resulted in Coach Vogel benching him at crucial moments. Brodie was benched for the OT against the Knicks, and then, the 4th quarter last night against the Bucks. He was seen trying to motivate LBJ and Anthony Davis.

After the game, he talked about the same.

Russell Westbrook to LeBron & AD: “I told them I wished I could help them. Unfortunately, I wasn’t in the game to be able to help them & that’s why I came here. Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to do that for them but that’s not my call.” pic.twitter.com/uC4aao2y9z — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 9, 2022

Russ also talked about how he deserves a closing spot, and shouldn’t have to earn it.

When asked if he knows the benchmarks he has to hit to make the Lakers’ closing lineup, Russell Westbrook said: “I shouldn’t have to hit any benchmarks, to be honest. I put a lot of work in, I got a lot of respect in this game. … I earned the right to be in closing lineups.” — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 9, 2022

To see an NBA 75 player get to this stage is painful to watch. The Lakers need to decide what they want to do with Brodie, and Brodie needs to show up consistently.