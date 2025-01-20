Iowa vs USC: Caitlin Clark Jersey Retirement Ceremony Ticket Price, TV Telecast, and Streaming

Not even a full season has passed since Caitlin Clark’s final college game with the Iowa Hawkeyes, and the program is honoring her in the greatest way. On Sunday, February 2, at 1:30 PM ET at the game against USC, Iowa will retire Clark’s jersey number 22 at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Fever star not only finished her college career as the best Iowa player ever but also made a compelling case as the best women’s college basketball player of all time.

Advertisement

Clark leads Iowa’s all-time leaderboards in numerous categories, including points, assists, field goals and three-pointers. Most importantly, Clark is the all-time leader in NCAA Division 1 women’s history with 3,951 total points. Her accomplishments are worthy of celebration, and Iowa is doing its best to honor her accordingly.

Tickets

The best way to experience Clark’s jersey retirement is to be in attendance for the historic event. Fans will be able to find tickets for the game on StubHub. There is a high demand to attend this game, making it one of the more expensive women’s basketball games of the season.

Plenty of tickets are still available to purchase, but they are all at least $200. The cheapest ticket available for this once-in-a-lifetime event is $202, while the most expensive is $1,966.

TV and streaming

Not every fan who wants to enjoy Clark’s jersey retirement can attend the game. That isn’t a problem, as different TV and streaming platforms will broadcast the game. However, due to the magnitude of the game, the official broadcasting partner of the game hasn’t been announced yet.

The Big 10’s exclusive streaming service will most likely broadcast the game on B1G+. This is a subscription-based streaming service which fans can purchase for either $12.99 a month or $89.99 annually.

Once this information becomes public knowledge, terms may change. Regardless, February 2 marks the day one of the greatest college basketball players ever is enshrined to the history books forever.