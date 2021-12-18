Basketball

“Everyone still has PTSD from COVID from the previous season”: Steph Curry dishes on the absurd number of players in Health and Safety Protocols following Warriors win over Celtics

“Everyone still has PTSD from COVID from the previous season”: Steph Curry dishes on the absurd number of players in Health and Safety Protocols following Warriors win over Celtics
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
“Damian Lillard is back to MVP form!”: NBA fans react to Blazers superstar’s offensive masterclass as Blazers go up by nearly 30 against LaMelo Ball and Hornets
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Everyone still has PTSD from COVID from the previous season”: Steph Curry dishes on the absurd number of players in Health and Safety Protocols following Warriors win over Celtics
“Everyone still has PTSD from COVID from the previous season”: Steph Curry dishes on the absurd number of players in Health and Safety Protocols following Warriors win over Celtics

Steph Curry talks about players still reeling from the COVID-riddled season from last year as…