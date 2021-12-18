“Everyone still has PTSD from COVID from the previous season”: Steph Curry dishes on the absurd number of players in Health and Safety Protocols following Warriors win over Celtics

Steph Curry talks about players still reeling from the COVID-riddled season from last year as Warriors beat the Celtics.

Steph Curry admitted that he got a bit too carried away with wanting to break the all-time 3-pointers made record, leading to several inefficient performances. He ultimately strayed from his MVP self for a about a week of games trying to best Ray Allen but doing so in Madison Square Garden seems to have gotten him back on track.

The Golden State Warriors picked up a quality win over the Boston Celtics earlier with Steph Curry dropping a light 30 points on 21 shots from the field. Though it wasn’t his most efficient night, he did make some of the biggest shots of the night, including a clutch floater.

Luckily for both the Warriors and the Celtics, neither team has been riddled with players who are sidelined due to Health and Safety Protocols.

The same can’t be said for teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, and many more as COVID-19 has gone on a rampage once again, much to Curry’s dismay.

Steph Curry on COVID running rampant in the NBA.

Having players continually miss games due to Health and Safety Protocols is a sour sight to see for anybody. Last season saw the NBA conduct more than half of their games without fans in the arena while also having players get sidelined due to the aforementioned protocols.

Playing without fans in the arena is something that is quite unprecedented and Steph Curry understands that. When asked about the sudden influx of players into these protocols, he talked about how players still having PTSD from the ‘21 season.

“Obviously I think there’s a little PTSD from everybody just in terms of, what we went through last year, the variants and all that stuff. So, we’re trying to make sure, the research and the experts are on top of it all. I hope that we get it right, whatever that means.”

