Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs Blazers? Lakers Issue Availability Report as They Prepare to Take on Nikola Jokic and Co

Lakers will take on The Joker’s Nuggets to avoid their 4th straight defeat, and Anthony Davis, if playing, must lead the team on both offense and defense

Most types of trouble the Los Angeles Lakers went through last season, await them this season as well.

Russell Westbrook continues his drastic dip, nobody in the franchise is shooting anywhere close to 35% from the 3-point line, and Anthony Davis’ jumper is one of the biggest problems of the team.

Even after finishing their 2021-22 outside the Playoffs contention, the Purple and Gold team was considering itself among the contenders in the West before the start of this season.

But the way The Brow and Brodie have been playing, they aren’t going any further than last year. Will AD up his ante against Jokic and show us why he is one of the most unstoppable players in the league when healthy?

Anthony Davis is listed as “Probable” for the game against Denver Nuggets

Before their last outing against the Portland Trail Blazers, all of AD, LeBron, and Russ were listed in the Probable column, yet they started the game and played regular minutes.

Davis is also among the probable as Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets welcome the Lakers Wednesday night in the Ball Arena.

Here’s the full #Lakers injury report for tomorrow night against the Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/fOo1BdYDQq — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) October 25, 2022

This is not the ideal team to play against when you’re desperately looking to get the first win of the season. Having Jamal Murray and MPJ back on his side, the 2x MVP is stronger than ever.

Adding former Laker, KCP, to that wonderful offensive mix, they have gotten stronger defensively. They won’t let the Lakers have it easy how much ever determined LeBron James and his team might be for their first win.

