Is Russell Westbrook Playing Tonight vs Nuggets? Lakers’ Star’s Availability Update Following a Three-Game Losing Streak

Oct 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and coach Darvin Ham react in the first half against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook, who joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021, is in deep trouble after his continued struggles with the team.

Russell Westbrook might have just made the mistake of his life by joining the Los Angeles Lakers. While the move was seen as ground breaking and fans expected a lot from the new big 3, things did not turn out the way everyone wanted.

Russell Westbrook has struggled since the trade. He has struggled not just on the court but in finding his role with the team. With LeBron James becoming the primary ball handler, Westbrook is yet to find what Lakers need from him.

With three consecutive losses under their belt, the Lakers will meet Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. However, Westbrook will most likely spend some time in injury rehab.

Also read: “He Cyberbullied My Son”: Shaquille O’Neal and JaVale McGee’s Mothers Had to Step In to Stop Their Twitter Feud

Russell Westbrook will miss the next game

The Lakers injury report heading into Wednesday is extensive. Multiple players have been listed on it along with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russ. However, unlike Davis and James, who are listed as probable, Brodie has been listed as doubtful.

This essentially makes it highly unlikely for him to make an appearance against the Nuggets. That being said, the Lakers will not miss him much considering the start to his season.

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 25, 2022

In fact, Westbrook has started 2022-23 on a far worse step than the previous season. He is currently averaging 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. In the second game of the season, he scored just 2 points in 27 minutes.

Even if he returns from the injury in the upcoming games, Westbrook will likely see fewer minutes. Darvin Ham will try to test out other options before bringing Mr. Triple Double back. In Russell Westbrook’s absence, Pat Bev will see more playing time.

Lakers will need to tread carefully going forward

Los Angeles Lakers need to re-evaluate their squad and their battle plans. Darvin Ham needs to understand and acknowledge that Russell Westbrook, though an incredible player, is not working out with this team.

Do not misunderstand us, we are not belittling Westbrook. We have all seen what he is capable of. But at the same time, the last season is also a fact. A fact that clearly proves that Russ is not the right fit for this team.

Going forward, the Lakers need to bring in more stable talent. They don’t specifically need big names. They need stable names, and players who put up respectable numbers day in and day out.

Also read: “I love Klay Thompson”: Devin Booker Extinguishes any Fires While Holding 4x Champ to 0/3 from 3-point Range