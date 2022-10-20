“Jack Harlow, You Shoot Like Shawn Marion”: Dwyane Wade Hilariously Reacts to the Rapper’s Highlights from the 2022 All-Star Celebrity Game

Dwyane Wade reacted to Jack Harlow’s performance from the 2022 All-Star Celebrity Game on an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show.

Dwayne Wade was quite the superstar during his playing days. Standing at 6-foot-4, and nicknamed “The Flash”, D-Wade was one of the fastest guys on the floor, that was a threat offensively as well as defensively.

One of the more accomplished two-guards of his generation, Wade has an extremely long list of achievements. A well-stacked trophy cabinet built over 16 years includes 13 All-Star appearances, a scoring title, 3 championships, and a Finals MVP, among several other accomplishments.

Being one of the game’s greatest shooting guards among the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, Wade is definitely going to be very difficult to impress. And rapper Jack Harlow had to learn this the hard way.

Dwyane Wade trolls Jack Harlow while reacting to the rapper’s game

Recently, the Miami Heat legend made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”. In an episode featuring Fallon, Wade, and Jack Harlow, the NBA icon recollected the moment he played against celebrities like Adam Sandler and former President Barrack Obama.

After the same, host Jimmy Fallon asked the 8-time All-NBA Team player to react to Harlow’s game.

Jimmy Fallon: There’s another player I’d like to get your take on. I’m curious if you think he’s any good. He played in the NBA Celebrity Game earlier this year. We have a clip. Take a look at this guy.

As soon as the future Hall-Of-Famer saw the entire clip of Harlow’s highlights from the 2022 All-Star Celebrity Game, he stated that the artist shot the ball exactly like Shawn Marion.

D-Wade: Shawn Marion. He shoots like…

Jack: From, like, the pelvis

D-Wade: You shoot like the ball was hot. Like, he laid it up like it was like a hot plate in his hand.

Further, the Utah Jazz minority owner trolled the 24-year-old’s game, calling it ‘terrible’.

Jack: Well, sometimes, that’s when the lights are on. You know, your form changes under pressure. But it’s been restructured since. Did you like the clips? What did you think of the clips?

Wade: It looks terrible. But it’s effective.

How did Jack Harlow perform in the 2022 All-Star Celebrity Game?

Jack Harlow isn’t half as bad as Wade described him as. Apart from being an avid NBA fan, the “Whats Poppin” singer is quite the baller as well.

Participating in the 2022 All-Star Celebrity Game, Harlow suited up for Dominique Wilkins’ squad and despite the loss, played a vital role in helping Team Nique to reach 51 points.

Apart from dishing out a few beautiful dimes, the American rapper even sunk in a couple of shots from beyond the 4-point arch.

Jack Harlow outlet 👀

Myles Garrett hammer 🔨#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/robOvZ5oFr — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

Sure, Harlow might not be as good as his best friend Tyler Herro is. But he is certainly qualified enough to get called for the 2023 Celebrity All-Star Game.

