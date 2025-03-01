Kevin Durant’s Emotional Message in Court of Gold Draws Sympathy From Gilbert Arenas, Says the Media Is “All Personal Hate”

Feb 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in a huddle during a timeout against the New Orleans Pelicans in the fourth quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant’s emotional monologue about what basketball means to him was easily one of the most heartwarming moments in Netlifx’s “Court of Gold” docuseries. His words drew a wave of admiration for him personally and for his achievements. Gilbert Arenas took his extravagant analysis down a notch and provided some surprisingly insightful words on Durant’s career.

It’s no secret that media narratives around players are at an all-time high right now. Gil believes these plus fan reactions are what got KD so emotional.

On his Gil’s Arena podcast, the three-time All-Star claimed that fans treat the NBA and its players like a reality TV show and don’t accept the greatness that’s in front of them.

Speaking on how the conversations around the game have changed since the 1990s, Arenas said with surprising maturity, “We grew up in an era where they only highlighted your excellence.”

“He is playing in an era where it’s all personal hate. No factual anything,” Arenas continued. “He grew up, it’s all about winning, that’s what he’s trying to do. And they’re criticized, their legacies is torn apart by people who don’t put in the same time.”

“[Kevin Durant] is playing in an era where it’s all personal hate.” Gil sympathizes with KD getting emotional over the NBA media coverage. pic.twitter.com/pkb2MFHjkK — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) March 1, 2025

Despite being one of the faces of the NBA since being drafted, Durant has encountered more criticism than many others in the league. His initial decision to leave the Thunder for the Warriors made him one of the most hated players in the sport.

After he won two titles, he left for the Nets, where he was constantly ridiculed for being unable to get his team to the Finals. Narratives were rewritten about him, claiming he needed help to win titles.

“So yes, it makes him tear up because he knows how much he’s put into this game,” Arenas added. “But the people who’s judging it, they’ve learned from reality TV.”

Despite all the negativity KD has faced, he still holds the game in the highest regard and has nothing but love for the fans who travel to watch him play.

Kevin Durant’s love letter to basketball

Durant is somewhat of an anomaly in basketball, with his 7-foot frame and guard-like movement. He truly loves the game of basketball, not just for the joy of the sport but for how the it helped him through tough times early in his life and “saved his life.”

“It brought me and my family out of a lot of bullsh*t, so I’m just like grateful for it,” he said.

Kevin Durant tearing up about playing on the Olympic stage is a moment to witness. Court of Gold premieres in 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/jWSAC9pA5a — Netflix (@netflix) February 17, 2025

Durant previously bared his heart to basketball in 2014. His iconic “You the real MVP” speech dedicated to his mother not only showed how important she was in his journey to the top but also highlighted how instrumental the game of basketball was in changing his family’s lives.