Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs Clippers? Lakers Issue Availability Report for The Brow

When it comes to health, Anthony Davis hasn’t been very lucky. Since helping LeBron James and co. win the championship back in 2020, AD has only suited up for 76 out of the 156 games in the past two seasons.

To start the 2022-2023 season, being present at the gym, working on his body, and improving his game for several hours a day this offseason, the 8-time All-Star looked healthier than ever before. And it has shown in his consistent appearances for the Lakers. However, he still looks like he isn’t in tip-top shape.

Despite concerns and his relatively good form, the Lakers are an abysmal 2-8 to start the season his availability for the Lakers clash against the Clippers on Wednesday night.

Anthony Davis is listed as ‘Probable’ against Paul George and co.

As usual, AD is listed as probable for tonight’s game. He has been in the same category as he continues to nurse a back issue. While we think it is more down to the brunt of injuries past and not a cause of any recent failings, it is still concerning.

He joins LeBron James on the probable list. James as we all know did not feature in the last game and Laker faithful will be hoping he plays in “The Battle of LA”.

Lakers’ injury report vs. the Clippers tomorrow: AD and LeBron are probable. Patrick Beverley is back. Lonnie Walker iV is questionable. pic.twitter.com/1b6klBpIaN — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 9, 2022

The Lakers will look to turn their fortunes around but they face a Clippers side that is 6-5. Anthony Davis will need to be at his best and more importantly ask for the ball more. Do you think the Lakers will prevail? Or will they fall to 9 losses?

