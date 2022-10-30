HomeSearch

Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Vs Nuggets? Lakers Issue Injury Report for 8x NBA All-Star

Raahib Singh
|Sun Oct 30 2022

Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Vs Nuggets? Lakers Issue Injury Report for 8x NBA All-Star

Oct 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dribbles a ball past Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (26) during the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

It has been five games into the season, and Anthony Davis has already broken his promise to the Laker fans during media day. The Lakers’ big had promised the fans that he would play all 82 games this season. He clearly wasn’t able to abide by the same, as AD missed the Lakers’ last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Before missing the game against the Wolves, AD was looking like he was starting to gain some rhythm again. In the four games he played, Davis averaged 24 points, 9.5 rebounds, two assists, 2.8 steals, and two blocks.

With the loss against the Timberwolves, the Lakers now sit with an 0-5 record to start the season. As they host the Nuggets tonight, the Lakers would like to record their first win of the season. This left the fans wondering whether Anthony Davis would suit up tonight or not.

Also Read: Is Sophia Coppel Joshua Primo’s Girlfriend? Ugly Details Emerge as Spurs Waive 6’6 Guard

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs Nikola Jokic and his Nuggets?

The Los Angeles Lakers desperately need a win, and they want it tonight. Taking on the reigning MVP and his Nuggets at home wouldn’t be an easy task. If the Lakers need a win, they need to have Anthony Davis available for the same.

Unfortunately for the fans, Davis is on the injury report issued by the team. Anthony Davis is listed as Questionable with lower back tightness.

This is the same injury that had kept AD out of the last contest, and why he’s been on the injury report all games this season. The fans would hope AD is feeling better and he’d suit up and join LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on the court.

Also Read: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Teams Hold the Best Defensive Rating in the NBA 

About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

Read more from Raahib Singh