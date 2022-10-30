Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Vs Nuggets? Lakers Issue Injury Report for 8x NBA All-Star

It has been five games into the season, and Anthony Davis has already broken his promise to the Laker fans during media day. The Lakers’ big had promised the fans that he would play all 82 games this season. He clearly wasn’t able to abide by the same, as AD missed the Lakers’ last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Before missing the game against the Wolves, AD was looking like he was starting to gain some rhythm again. In the four games he played, Davis averaged 24 points, 9.5 rebounds, two assists, 2.8 steals, and two blocks.

With the loss against the Timberwolves, the Lakers now sit with an 0-5 record to start the season. As they host the Nuggets tonight, the Lakers would like to record their first win of the season. This left the fans wondering whether Anthony Davis would suit up tonight or not.

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs Nikola Jokic and his Nuggets?

The Los Angeles Lakers desperately need a win, and they want it tonight. Taking on the reigning MVP and his Nuggets at home wouldn’t be an easy task. If the Lakers need a win, they need to have Anthony Davis available for the same.

Unfortunately for the fans, Davis is on the injury report issued by the team. Anthony Davis is listed as Questionable with lower back tightness.

Anthony Davis and Juan Toscano-Anderson are questionable for tomorrow’s game against Denver. pic.twitter.com/UejmKo03yg — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 30, 2022

This is the same injury that had kept AD out of the last contest, and why he’s been on the injury report all games this season. The fans would hope AD is feeling better and he’d suit up and join LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on the court.

