Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs Pelicans? Lakers Release Injury Update for 6ft 10” Star Forward

Feb 13, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) high-fives teammates before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

With LeBron James clinching the all-time scoring record, the Los Angeles Lakers can finally put all their focus towards grabbing wins. However, since the historic clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder on 7th February, Bron has not suited up for 3 straight games.

Bron’s ankle injury forcing him to sit out has demanded Anthony Davis elevate his game and lead the Purple & Gold. Having been merely a few weeks since his return from the horrific injury, AD has done an exceptional job in LBJ’s absence.

Despite the LA-based franchise going 1-2, the Brow has been a double-double machine. Playing almost 34 minutes per game, the former Kentucky Wildcat has put up 18.3 points, 17.3 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Also Read: Anthony Davis Quits Social Media App After Abysmal 127-115 Loss to the Blazers

Ahead of LAL’s final clash before the All-Star break, Lakers Nation question whether or not the 6-foot-10 forward will be able to suit up against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Is Anthony Davis playing against the New Orleans Pelicans?

Davis has been mentioned on the team’s injury report for every LAL contest ever since his return.

Just like the past instances, this time too, ahead of the clash against his former team, Anthony has been listed as “Probable” on the Lakers’ injury report.

Lakers list LeBron as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Pelicans pic.twitter.com/kCnlHiaTZP — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) February 15, 2023

Anthony Davis might be mentioned on the team’s status report, however, it is more than likely that the 3-time block champ takes on the court.

With NOLA missing out on Zion Williamson’s services, an in-form Davis should find it easy to dominate the paint.

AD’s stats in the 2022-2023 season?

Prior to going down with a foot injury, Davis was playing some great basketball. Up until 16th December, the big man averaged 27.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2 blocks per game.

Since returning to the lineup after being sidelined for several weeks, AD’s productivity has understandably taken a step back – averaging 21.8/12.5/1.9.

An All-Star snub, the 4-time All-NBA player has been averaging 25.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in Year 11.

Also Read: LeBron James Couldn’t Contain His Excitement Following Son’s Nike Hoop Summit Selection