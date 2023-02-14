Anthony Davis Quits Social Media App After Abysmal 127-115 Loss to the Blazers

February 11, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (left) and forward LeBron James (right) look at a tablet during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and the Lakers may have gotten some reinforcements at the trade deadline, but the team is still in dire condition at the moment. And it couldn’t have been any more apparent than in their 127-115 loss to the Blazers. Of course, it was a game that they played without the King. However, that may just make the loss a bit worse.

You see, the Purple and Gold are in ‘win now’ mode… despite standing just 13th in the West. So, if they really have to rely on a 38-year-old to be their best player, they are in deep, deep trouble.

Due to this fact, Anthony Davis had to go through a lot of shots thrown his way by fans. However, perhaps nobody expected what happened next.

Anthony Davis decides to leave Instagram amid all the hate

Anthony Davis didn’t have the best night against the Blazers.

In 31 minutes, the Brow had 19 points, 20 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 blocks.

Now that may not look too bad at first. However, the man, unfortunately, shot just 8 of 18 from the field. And while that is 44.5%, he missed shots at key moments where the Lakeshow needed him the most.

Still, Davis has a case for being unfairly scrutinized by fans. But, instead of releasing a statement of any king, the man just decided to do this instead.

Anthony Davis has deactivated his Instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/iNcbFgR9f0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 14, 2023

It is unclear as to exactly what the reason for it is. Some have speculated that it is a sign of his disapproval of the current roster around him. But admittedly that does seem a bit far-fetched.

In all likelihood, the player just needed to get away from the noise to help him focus on the game.

Sure, it won’t even get close to cutting out all the noise from the NBA community. However, if this method truly helps the big man, we could see him play like an MVP for the remainder of the season.

So, it sure is worth a try.

What is Anthony Davis averaging this season?

After 34 games played, Anthony Davis is currently averaging 25.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2 blocks per game.

He is also shooting 55.6% from the field, 25.5% from deep, and 82.8% from the free-throw line.

