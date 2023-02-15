“Keep Going Bronny James!”: LeBron James Couldn’t Contain His Excitement Following Son’s Nike Hoop Summit Selection

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) poses for photos with his sons Bronny and Bryce Maximus, daughter Zhuri, wife Savannah and mother Gloria after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has made it very clear that he has one goal for his both of his sons and that is for them to make it to the NBA. Both Bronny and Bryce Maximus James have gone down the route of high school basketball and are looking like solid prospects who could very well be professional ball players after graduating HS.

James wanting to play with at least one of his sons means he’ll stay in the league until the end of the 2024-25 season at the bare minimum. If he wants to play with his second son as well, he’ll have to stay in the league through 2026-27. According to JR Smith, LeBron plans to be in the NBA until he’s 45 years old.

Of course, ‘The King’ isn’t holding out false hope as both Bronny and Bryce are talented enough to make it to the NBA. The former has already received a ton of interest from top programs across the nation such as Duke, UCLA, and Ohio State.

LeBron James congratulates his son on making the Nike Hoop Summit roster

LeBron James has never once shied away from showing love to his sons when it comes to their achievements in the realm of basketball. He continuously posts congratulatory messages for them and shows up for any games that he can.

After news broke that Bronny James would be representing Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit, Bron took to his Twitter to send a message of encouragement to his son.

Yessir!! Congrats Young 🤴🏾Bronny!! Proud of you kid! Keep going #JamesGang👑 https://t.co/ctJ91czuDK — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 15, 2023

Due to the connection that LeBron James has built with Nike over the past 20 years, it’s become quite easy for Bronny to envelope himself with the company as well. And of course, his stellar play makes him even more deserving of being signed to Nike.

Along with Nike, the Sierra Canyon senior has NIL deals with both PSD underwear and Beats by Dre. He is also a part of the gaming company FaZe, and goes by the name of FaZe Bronny.

