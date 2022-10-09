Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Vs Warriors? Lakers Star’s Injury Update For 2022 NBA Preseason

Will Anthony Davis play tonight against the Golden State Warriors following his absence against the Suns?

Anthony Davis has become quite the injury prone player for the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s had a multitude of wrist, knee, and foot injuries this past 15 months, keeping him out of action for a majority of the 2021-22 NBA season. The Lakers would not only miss the Playoffs but would miss the play-in as well.

Going into the 2022 training camp, AD looked to be quite healthy. He addressed his previous injuries and went on to say that he’s ready to take on the 2023 season head on. However, prior to the game between the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, Davis would get pulled from the starting lineup.

The team would later reveal that he was dealing with back tightness, and described their decision as being ‘precautionary’.

Is Anthony Davis going to be playing tonight against the Warriors?

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors is the same matchup that will be featured on the first day of the regular season to open things up for 2022-23. Going into tonight’s slate of games, the purple and gold will face off against Stephen Curry and company for the first time this year.

Anthony Davis, for tonight’s game, has been listed as being day-to-day by ESPN. Essentially, playing AD will be a gametime decision based on how he feels during warmups and around the time of tip-off.

It’s safe to say that with the way Davis’s injury history has been looking like this past few years, the Lakers will most probably hold him back against the Warriors.

Lakers aren’t the only team missing a power forward tonight.

While the Lakers will most probably not play Anthony Davis, the Golden State Warriors will be missing their own power forward, Draymond Green.

After punching Jordan Poole during practice and having the tape leaked online by TMZ, Green addressed the media and said he would be stepping away from the squad for a few days to take time for himself.

