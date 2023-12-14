Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight vs Mavericks? Timberwolves Issue Injury Update for 22 Y/O Star

Credits: Nov 26, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch talks with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently one of the best teams in the NBA, and Anthony Edwards has been their main man. While Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert have figured out a way to co-exist, Anthony Edwards has led the scoring department from the front. However, since the injury he’s sustained, fans are wondering whether or not the combo guard will suit up against the Dallas Mavericks tonight.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, sitting on the top of the Western conference with a 17-5 record, have been unfortunate, in terms of the injuries sustained by their players. As seen in the injury report that they released ahead of tonight’s contest, there are a total of four players who have been put on the list.

While Jaylen Clark will be sidelined, Anthony Edwards joins Jaden McDaniels and Jordan McLaughlin as the players who are “questionable”.

Early in the Wolves-Memphis Grizzlies 8th December matchup, Ant was ruled out of the contest due to a right hip pointer. In the mere four minutes that the athletic guard was on the floor, the 22-year-old recorded just a single assist.

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost while playing without Anthony Edwards

The Minnesota Timberwolves were on a six-game win streak entering the clash against the New Orleans Pelicans. Missing out on Anthony Edwards’ services, the Karl-Anthony Towns-led Timberwolves suffered a 121-107 loss.

Luckily, their record was good enough to still retain the #1 seed in the Western Conference. However, fans will hope that Edwards suits up against the in-form Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavs are expected to play without Kyrie Irving taking on the floor. But, with the fine form that Doncic, Dante Exum, and Tim Hardaway Jr. are in, the Wolves need to be at their best to clinch a win.

In case Ant-Man is not cleared to suit up, it’ll be interesting to how both teams perform without each of their star guards.