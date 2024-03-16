“Giannis Antetokounmpo is Like Him”: LeBron James’ Former Teammate Breaks Down What Makes Russell Westbrook Special

6’2” G-League Ignite guard Norris Cole and LeBron James won two championships together in 2012 and 2013 for the Miami Heat. However, this time, the center of conversation was Russell Westbrook. LeBron James’ former teammate went to the ‘Tidal League’ podcast and told host, Theo Pinson, why Russell Westbrook’s 6’3” size makes his triple-double year even more special.

Pinson compared Giannis Antetokounmpo to Russell Westbrook in terms of motor. Pinson expressed, “Giannis might be the closest thing motor like that.” Cole argued that while there is a similarity between the two in terms of motor, the Greek Freak has a distinct 8” inches height advantage and weighs much more.

“Giannis is like him, but you got to remember, Giannis is the 6’11” version. This dude is like 6’3” 198-pound version,” Norris Cole told the former Mavs guard.

Then the 2x NBA champion highlighted the “crazy eyes” Westbrook has when he is on a mission to dominate. He referred to the killer look in the eyes of the end-to-end maestro.

“I don’t know what’s flowing through his eyes. He’s different. When he got that crazy look in his eyes, you know that crazy look?” the former Pelicans guard discussed with Pinson.

The former Heat guard was mesmerized by the pace at which Westbrook played during his triple-double year. Cole then explained that Westbrook’s style of triple-double made him go for every “little rebound” that many would let go out of bounds. Then he shut down the notion of “everyone can do a triple-double season”, opining that if everybody could do it then they would have done it like Westbrook who did it in three straight seasons and then once again after a season’s gap.

Russell Westbrook is a rare talent

As mentioned by Norris Cole, Westbrook lodged triple-double averages in four seasons. Before Westbrook, it was in 1961-62, Oscar Robertson had the only other triple-double season in history when he harnessed 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 11.4 assists, per game.

During the 2016-17 season, the 2017 MVP became the first athlete in 55 years and overall just the second to average a triple-double. The athletic phenom mustered a league-record 42 triple-doubles en route to 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game.

In the following 2017-18 season, ‘Brodie’ put up 25.4 points, 10.3 assists, and 10.1 rebounds, a game. Meanwhile, during the 2018-19 season, he put up 22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 10.7 assists, per game. In the 2020-21 season, he notched his fourth triple-double in five seasons with 22.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 11.5 assists, per game, becoming just the second and the only player after Oscar Robertson to average 20+ points, 11+ rebounds, and 11+ assists in a season.

The guard’s record remains unbroken and although athletes like Nikola Jokic, Domantas Sabonis, and Luka Doncic are on the cusp of a triple-double season, it is doubtful anyone will do it four times in a season. That’s why Westbrook’s triple-doubles are the rarest feats in the NBA.