Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight vs Rockets? Timberwolves Injury Report (Feb 21st)

Anthony Edwards is coming off the All-Star break with a bit of criticism on his back. His absence from the first game on Sunday left fans wondering if he was injured. While some reports suggested he was dealing with a cold, others claimed he had a groin injury, which was actually the case. Now, as the teams begin to return to the regular season, it seems Edwards is still unlikely to play, but this time with a different injury.

The Wolves, who have been abysmal this season, will likely play without the new face of the franchise. Edwards has been marked as questionable in the NBA’s official injury report. He has clearly healed from the groin injury but is now dealing with hip soreness.

Ant is featured alongside four other players from Minnesota. Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert are also ‘Questionable’ due to right index finger sprain and low back spasms respectively. Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle are ruled ‘Out’ because of a left great toe sprain and right groin sprain respectively.

Chris Hine of Star Tribune reported head coach Chris Finch’s statement. Hine wrote, “I asked Finch about Conley, Edwards, and Gobert and he said they were all able to go today ‘largely to full capacity.’”

The way the Wolves head coach phrased his answer suggests most of the players on the injury report will be fit to play against the Rockets. He just didn’t say who would surely sit out.

It appears Edwards’ groin injury from All-Star weekend is healed! He’s still listed as questionable because of the hip. I asked Finch about Conley, Edwards and Gobert and he said they were all able to go today “largely to full capacity.” https://t.co/9XJ4zPQNn6 — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) February 20, 2025

Questionable status on the injury report doesn’t always guarantee absence. If the team deems Edwards fit before the tip-off, he will likely suit up. But the probability of that happening is reasonably low.