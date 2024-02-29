“He’s Only 20, He’s Getting Bigger and Bigger”: Rudy Gobert Believes Victor Wembanyama Is Still Growing Taller

Can 2.24 meters tall Victor Wembanyama grow even bigger? As per Minnesota Timberwolves Center Rudy Gobert that can indeed be the case for the 20-year-old. After a 114:105 win against the San Antonio Spurs, Gobert touched upon his French compatriot’s playstyle and size. Minnesota Timberwolves reporter Dane Moore asked Gobert if he had seen the jump in Wembanyama’s size.

“I was saying that last night. I don’t know. He’s probably still growing. I mean, he’s only 20. He’s getting bigger and bigger,” replied Rudy Gobert.

At 7 feet 4 inches, Wemby is the joint-tallest player alongside Houston Rockets’ Center Boban Marjanovic. There is a chance that the rookie sensation can indeed grow taller considering his age. However, the prospects of him growing taller will further strike fear considering how his current wingspan is already posing a multitude of troubles for defenses and offenses alike.

The Center has already lived up to the expectations and stands on the top of the Rookie of the Year Ladder. He is going toe-to-toe with another sensational big man, Chet Holmgren, but considering his body of work, he is likely to nab the ROTY award. The French sensation is tallying 20.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.3 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game. While Wemby is currently the leader in blocks throughout the league, if he grows taller, he can be unstoppable.

Apart from that, he recently became just the second player after Michael Jordan to get 5 blocks and 5 steals in back-to-back games. Further continuing his record spree, he became just the third player besides LeBron James and Stephen Curry to garner over 1 billion views on social media. That’s why Rudy Gobert is in awe of his fellow Center and appreciates his knack for hard work at such a young age.

Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama have mutual respect

Considering both Gobert and Wemby are from France, they have a deep connection. As an 11-year NBA veteran, the Timberwolves Center feels a paternal feeling towards the 20-year-old. Before their first NBA clash in November 2023, Gobert expressed,

“I’m kind of like a proud dad when I watch him play. Really happy for him. He’s put in the work, so you know he’d dedicated like I’ve probably never seen a 19-year-old dedicated.”

Meanwhile, after their latest clash, the ROTY leader also expressed his adulation for the Stifle Tower. He pointed out how Gobert’s fit with the Wolves and the talent around him has helped him thrive. Wemby expressed,

“I think he’s really found his place here [with the Timberwolves]. He fits in the team… he might be the best defensive player in the world. If you’re by yourself it doesn’t work. But here, he’s not by himself. He’s got everything to make this work.”

The maturity in Wemby’s statements says a lot about how he has learned the tough trade of the NBA. Considering that he is now being handled by Spurs’ head coach Greg Popovich, it may not be long before the Spurs become the title contenders.