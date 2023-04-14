Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight vs Thunder? Timberwolves Release Update on ANT and Karl-Anthony Towns

Apr 23, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) congratulates center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight for the 3rd and final Western Play-In Game. After an abysmal loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Edwards and the Wolves get a second chance tonight.

Taking on the Lakers on Tuesday, the Wolves blew a double-digit lead in the 4th and lost the game 108-102 in OT.

Anthony Edwards was struggling from the field in Los Angeles. He shot 3 of 17 from the field and bricked all nine shots from the deep. In the end, he had 9 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks, and a steal, but it wasn’t enough.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a double-double, getting 24 points and 11 rebounds, but foul trouble limited his play. As the Timberwolves host the Thunder tonight, fans wonder whether KAT and ANT will play tonight or not.

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns will play tonight

The Minnesota Timberwolves have yet again listed Karl-Anthony Towns as questionable for the contest against the Thunder. He was listed as questionable against the Lakers as well, but he played the entire game. The same will be expected from him tonight.

At the same time, Anthony Edwards is not on the injury report, which means he will suit up. After his performance against the Lakers, ANT will be looking for a strong bounce-back game, and what better opportunity than taking on a young Thunder team at home.

Timberwolves and Thunder matched up four times in the regular season. In those four contests, the Wolves emerged victorious 3-1. They’d hope for the same result tonight. A win tonight means a playoff berth, and a first round seeding against the Nuggets. On the other hand, a loss tonight means their season is over.