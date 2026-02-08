Is Bam Adebayo Playing Tonight vs the Washington Wizards? Injury Report (February 8)

With 27 wins and 26 losses, the Miami Heat are reeling at 8th in the Eastern Conference. The faithful fans had hoped that the front desk would pour some cash into the trade deadline and at least get them competitive but with that ship having sailed already, Bam Adebayo is the only hope they have for a playoff spot.

It’s a safe bet to assume that they will have a busy summer hunting for another star but as far as this season is concerned. Heat have been notoriously unable to stitch up a series of wins together.

In fact, the last time they hit any kind of form was just before New Year’s. Their 4 game winning streak ended on January 2 and they have been sailing the rough seas since, with Bam Adebayo carrying them.

Unfortunately, Adebayo reportedly messed up his hip during Friday’s 98-96 loss to the Bostin Celtics. He ended the night with 16 points, 7 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes. According to reports, while his injury doesn’t seem that serious, the Heat schedule is rather packed over the course of the week.

They are playing 3 games in 4 days including back to back matches with the Wizards (tonight) and the Utah Jazz on Monday. The Heat would really not like to risk the only chance they have at a playoff spot, so it only makes sense that they want to tread carefully with this injury, especially with Tyler Herro still out with with a hurt rib. That said, Adebayo is expected to show up, at least in some capacity against the Wizards.

The Miami Heat have listed Bam Adebayo as Probable for tonight’s game against the Washington Wizards.

If Adebayo plays, he will hope to continue the run of form he has had since mid January. In 14 games he has appeared in for the Heat since them, Adebayo has averaged 21.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals.

If for some reason, he is not medically cleared, Miami will look to field second year center Kel’el Ware, while Nikola Jovic could get an increase in minutes ahead of the All-Star Week.