“Victor Wembanyama Is Better Than Kevin Durant”: NBA Analyst Makes Bold Claim About 20 Y/O Spurs Star

Victor Wembanyama recently received some major praise from NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor. Although the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year is not a stranger to adulations, O’Connor’s claims might be shocking even for the 20-year-old prodigy. On an episode of The Kevin O’Connor Show, the NBA writer stated that Wemby has the potential to win the MVP title next season. To add insult to injury, he added that the Frenchman is already a better player than Kevin Durant.

O’Connor believes that if the San Antonio Spurs manage to remain a top-six team in the Western Conference this season, Wembanyama will end up as a top-five player in the MVP race. This will be improved in the following season as he’ll become the league MVP.

The Ringer columnist listed out the stats that Wemby has been putting out this season. Based on the numbers, he believes that he is spot on with the prediction. Wembanyama is averaging 24.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 4 blocks in 24 games this season, holding the #8 position in the recently released KIA MVP Ladder.

O’Connor also pointed out that the French star has averaged 30 points per game on 38% shooting from three as a 7-feet-4 center this last month with even a 50-ball on the bag. Add an elite defensive game to that, and MVP doesn’t seem like a fever dream anymore, the NBA analyst said.

Despite his claims being refuted by his guest Wosny Lambre, O’Connor went on to make another eyebrow-raising proclamation. He said, “You plug Victor Wembanyama on the Suns in place of Kevin Durant, they’re a better team…He is better than KD.”

O’Connor added that Wemby is a “transformational defender” and possesses the skills that the Suns need right now.

"He (Wemby) is maybe a top 25 player." "Jaren Jackson Jr. is a better offensive player than him right now." I'm lost for words Via: @KevinOConnorNBA pic.twitter.com/xt7xa2mrms — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) December 24, 2024

He stated that the Suns are missing a great defensive player, especially at the big man position and Wemby has the potential to fill that space. O’Connor acknowledged that with Wembanyama on the squad, they will have to change their style of playing as he will feed off of lobs from Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, instead of being a floor general like KD.

However, O’Connor still continued to claim that Wemby would remain their primary offensive player.

These claims mount pressure on Victor Wembanyama

Wemby deserves all the praise coming his way. However, making such tall claims about his future in the league might be putting a lot of pressure on the 20-year-old.

Although he has stated that he doesn’t like to pay attention to whatever is being discussed in the media, Wemby can’t always have his guard up. If the expectation from a 20-year-old is that he can replace someone like KD on a team and make it better, the chatter is bound to reach him someday.

If this becomes a common point of discussion, if Wemby fails to deliver as per the claims, he will be berated by the same people. As of now, it’ll be better to let him enjoy the game while he tries to find his footing in the league. There’s no doubt that Wemby will be a great player in the future, but it’s too early to put tags on him.