Basketball

“Stephen Curry and Luke Kennard are leading the NBA in plus-minus so far”: Breaking down the method of calculating the metric and the misconceptions associated with it

"Stephen Curry and Luke Kennard are leading the NBA in plus-minus so far": Breaking down the method of calculating the metric and the misconceptions associated with it
Mahendra Pratap Singh

Previous Article
Valorant Agent Chamber: How will Valorant's newest agent change meta?
Next Article
Why is Kane Williamson not playing today's 1st T20I between India and New Zealand in Jaipur?
NBA Latest Post
"I think LeBron James has won his last title": ESPN Analyst Stephen A. Smith writes off the Lakers 15 games into the 2021-22 NBA season
“I think LeBron James has won his last title”: ESPN Analyst Stephen A. Smith writes off the Lakers 15 games into the 2021-22 NBA season

Stephen A. Smith thinks Lebron James cannot win any further championships, especially this season considering…