“Be Aggressive!”: Kevin Durant provides Ben Simmons with same advice he got from Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid

Ben Simmons is finally back on the court. What advice does Kevin Durant have for him? The same as Butler and Embiid, ‘be aggressive!’

Last season was an interesting one for Ben Simmons. The Australian guard was involved in the biggest trade of the 2021-2022 NBA season.

The trade in question saw Simmons make the move to Brooklyn, New York after six seasons with the 76ers, in return for James Harden. A blockbuster trade to say the least.

However, the 6’11” guard did not see the court at all that season but is now finally making his return. In fact, he has received some nostalgic words of advice from his new teammate, Kevin Durant.

Also Read: Ben Simmons Once Openly Mocked the Hawks With Karl-Anthony Towns in 2018, Something That Would Backfire Horrifically

Kevin Durant advises Ben Simmons to play aggressively, much like Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid did

The 2022-2023 NBA season is almost upon us, and one team to look out for is the Brooklyn Nets. Their new core of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons is sure to do some damage.

That being said, it is important to note that Simmons is coming off a long hiatus due to injury. As such, star forward KD had some friendly advice for him ‘be aggressive’.

“Trust in him, pass him the ball, tell him be aggressive…Im not here to babysit anybody. Ben knows that. If he’s got a time to be aggressive go be aggressive. Who gives a sh*t if you miss it? We like you being aggressive.”

Ben Simmons scores his first points as a member of the Brooklyn Nets with a transition dunk 💥pic.twitter.com/lQNyoLf7PG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 3, 2022

The irony behind the Slim Reaper’s words of wisdom is that Simmons has heard this before. In fact, two of his former teammates, Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid had the very same advice for the former LSU Tiger.

At the age of just 26, Simmons still has a long way to go in his career. Hopefully, he sincerely follows the advice he has received from three of the best in the business.

Ben Simmons showed glimpses of his ability on his return to the court

The upcoming season is an exciting one for NBA fans. Especially for fans of Ben Simmons, who have been waiting to see their idol return to the court, and the big guard has shown glimpses of his previous form in the preseason.

He had a total of 6 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds in his first game back, but showed off what he is capable of. Hopefully, we see more in the regular season.

Also Read: “3 Shots Are Not Enough!”: Ben Simmons Talks About His Shooting After Blowout Loss Against Jimmy Butler and the Heat