Is Ben Simmons Playing Tonight Against the Clippers? Injury Update on Nets Forward as He’s Played Merely 6 Games In 2023-24

On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets enjoyed a terrific outing against the Los Angeles Lakers, beating LeBron James and Co. 130-112. Guard Cam Thomas came off the bench to score 32 points, while Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 and 19 points, respectively, to guide their team to a blowout win. The Nets’ guards were on song against the Lakers. However, one guard was missing from the lineup yet again.

Advertisement

Ben Simmons missed his team’s 33rd game on the trot with a nerve impingement in his back that he suffered in November. He started the season in decent form, averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. The Nets were 3-3 in six games the guard played this season.

In 34 games that Simmons has missed, the Nets are 14-20. The veteran guard is on the road to recovery. He took part in a light shootaround before the Nets’ games against the Portland Trail Blazers last Wednesday.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/evan_b/status/1747706688550129957?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Nets expect Simmons to return to action soon, but he won’t come in their game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. He’ll likely not return to Brooklyn’s starting lineup before the All-Star break on February 18th. The Nets cannot afford Simmons suffering a setback in his recovery and missing more time. They desperately need his defensive presence and playmaking ability on the court to turn their season around.

Ben Simmons’ tragic downfall

Ben Simmons was once heralded as the future face of the NBA. The first overall pick in the 2016 draft was treading in that direction after earning three straight All-Star nods from 2019 to 2021. However, his career quickly petered out after the 76ers’ shocking 4-3 series loss in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals. Simmons was berated by Joel Embiid and head coach Doc Rivers for his performance, and in the offseason, he demanded a trade away from the franchise.

He started the year on curfew and refused to play for the 76ers. The team levied heavy fines on the disgruntled star. Following months of drama, they traded him to the Brooklyn Nets in February 2021 as part of the James Harden deal. Simmons, who sat out citing mental health issues, did not play a single game for his new franchise in the 2021-22 season.

After missing 41 games, Simmons finally debuted for the Nets in their 2022-23 season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. He finished the game with four points, five rebounds, and five assists. He played 42 of the Nets’ first 58 games and averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. In February 2023, the Nets shut down Simmons for the rest of the season due to his back and knee injuries. He missed their remaining 28 games of the season.

Advertisement

Since joining the Nets, Simmons has played 48 games and missed 110. In those 48 games, he has averaged 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. Simmons’ current contract ends in 2025. It’s unlikely he’ll earn a new contract in the NBA unless he agrees to sign a veteran’s minimum deal. However, given his injury record, most teams will refrain from offering even that.

Simmons has gone from a bonafide superstar to an expensive bust. It’s sad to see a potentially great player likely exit the league before he turns 30. However, that’s Ben Simmons’ reality unless he miraculously salvages his career in the next 18 months.