Is Ben Simmons playing today vs New York Knicks? Brooklyn Nets release back injury report ahead of matchup against Julius Randle and co

Ben Simmons is not ready for 5 on 5 action yet and remains out against city rivals New York Knicks this weekend.

It has been over a month since the James Harden trade that landed Ben Simmons in Brooklyn. He refused to don the Sixers jersey this season and remained willingly sidelined stating mental health issues. Philly levied hefty fines on the 25-year old as a result. They got rid of him in addition to adding a league MVP before the trade deadline in February.

Brooklyn defeated Joel Embiid and co by 29 points in their first matchup since the trade. Ben Simmons, who did not even suit up for the Nets, was heavily booed by the Philly crowd. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving gave them a befitting reply by blowing out their team in just three quarters.

Ben Simmons will not play against New York Knicks

According to Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash, Ben Simmons is far from 5 on 5 action at the moment. The 3x All-Star is currently in reconditioning process for NBA action. Infrequent back issues are keeping him from making his season debut with the Nets.

Ben is engaging in light court activity but did not progress to even 1 on 1 so far. He is without a return schedule but the Nets hope to have him in the starting lineup before the end of the regular season. With Kyrie Irving still playing part-time they could really use Ben Simmons in their final push to escape the play-in tournament if at all that is possible.

Simmons will naturally sit out the upcoming matchup against New York Knicks at home. Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge are listed out as well.

Ben Simmons is doing light court work according to Steve Nash. Next he has to go full speed 1 on 0, then 1 on 1 and so forth. #nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) March 12, 2022

Brooklyn Nets have a 2-0 season lead over the Knicks. They defeated them without KD, Kyrie, and Harden right before the All-Star break as well. Now with Kevin Durant back it should be easy for the Nets to extend the series lead to 3-0.

