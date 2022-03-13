“Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole put up numbers no Warrior has since Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant!”: Warriors’ duo becomes the second pair under Steve Kerr to record 30, 5 and 5 in the same game

Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole put up 68 points as the Warriors take down the defending champions, break their 6-game win streak

The Golden State Warriors start their four-game homestand tonight. For their first game, they hosted the defending champs, the Milwaukee Bucks. The Warriors took over in the 2nd quarter, and never let Milwaukee in the game after the same. Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole had huge performances in the first half. Klay had 21 out of his 38 points in the first half, whereas Poole had 16 out of his 30 in the first half.

First half -Klay Thompson: 21 points on 8/12 FG

-Jordan Poole: 16 points on 5/8 FG

-Andrew Wiggins: 13 points on 5/10 FG Steph Curry only took three shots and the Warriors still went for 67 points on the Bucks. They’re up nine. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 13, 2022

The pair just continued to build on their scores in the second half.

The Warriors’ dynamic duo was a little different today. Klay Thompson: 38 points | 8 threes Jordan Poole: 30 points | 5 threes They powered Golden State to a 122-109 victory over Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/bMuEs19ouP — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 13, 2022

Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole become the second pair under Steve Kerr to put up 30, 5 and 5

Steve Kerr, in his very first head coach job, has had the privilege of working with a lot of excellent players. Tonight, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole put up numbers that only one other pair under Steve Kerr has: Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole are the 2nd pair of Warriors teammates to each have 30 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in a game under Steve Kerr. The other pair was Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry on Dec. 14, 2018. @ESPNStatsInfo — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) March 13, 2022

Thomspon and Poole powered the Warriors to their third straight win on the trot. Andrew Wiggins pitched in with 21 points, and Jonathan Kuminga had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. The team played so well tonight that Stephen Curry only attempted 7 shots, and scored 8 points on the same. Curry ended the game with 8 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, a steal, and a block.

The Warriors would add Draymond Green back to their lineup on Monday. With Klay having found his stroke again, the addition of Green would just take these Dubs to a new level altogether.