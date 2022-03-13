Basketball

“Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole put up numbers no Warrior has since Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant!”: Warriors’ duo becomes the second pair under Steve Kerr to record 30, 5 and 5 in the same game

"Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole put up numbers no Warrior has since Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant!": Warriors' duo becomes the second pair under Steve Kerr to record 30, 5 and 5 in the same game
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Already fixed, Kanye West!": Patrick Beverley makes a triumphant declaration to the hip-hop legend after digging up an old, famous tweet by Yeezy about the Minnesota Timberwolves and fixing them
Next Article
“That headband is sweaty as sh*t!”: Alex Caruso gets a warm welcome back from fellow Bulls teammates Zach LaVine and Tristan Thompson in win over Cavaliers
NBA Latest Post
“That headband is sweaty as sh*t!”: Alex Caruso gets a warm welcome back from fellow Bulls teammates Zach LaVine and Tristan Thompson in win over Cavaliers
“That headband is sweaty as sh*t!”: Alex Caruso gets a warm welcome back from fellow Bulls teammates Zach LaVine and Tristan Thompson in win over Cavaliers

Alex Caruso hilariously lets Zach LaVine know that his headband is really sweaty after LaVine…