Is Ben Simmons Playing Tonight vs Raptors? Nets Issue Availability Report for the Australian Star

Ben Simmons suited up for the Nets’ season opener vs NOLA, but will he be available to play against the Toronto Raptors?

Receiving flack and constantly being the butt of all jokes ever since the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Hawks, Ben Simmons entered the Brooklyn Nets after wanting out from Philadelphia.

After missing out on the entire 2021-2022 season due to “personal reasons”, Simmons finally suited up for the 2022 preseason clashes. Taking on the floor for 4 of Brooklyn’s games, the 2018 ROTY averaged 4.8 points, 6 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and a shocking 3 turnovers in the 21.2 minutes he played per game.

Just when everyone thought that Ben seemed to be more accustomed to his new teammates, the 3-time All-Star went on to record a pretty awful performance in his debut for the NY-based franchise.

No reason for Ben Simmons to miss the clash vs Toronto Raptors

WDespite feeling “cramped” during the first bout, Simmons hasn’t been mentioned on the team’s injury report. With Seth Curry and TJ Warren sidelined and Joe Harris deemed as a ‘probable’, we should get to see Ben in action tonight.

In the Nets’ embarrassing loss against the New Orleans Pelicans, Simmons had a rather underwhelming outing. Before getting fouled out, the 26-year-old recorded 4 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in 23 minutes.

When asked about Simmons’ off-night, coach Steve Nash termed him “rusty”. Steve further said:

“I just think he’s rusty. The guy hasn’t played in over a year. He’s still getting used to referees, defense, offense. This is a process for Ben … He’s shown obviously glimpses of the player we know he is and can be, but it’s not easy. We’re here to support him”

After the Nets-Pels clash, there was a lot of hate and trolls directed at Simmons. However, the 2-time All-Defensive player can redeem himself in Brooklyn’s very next game against division rivals – Toronto Raptors.

Can Simmons redeem himself?

After the terrible performance against Pelicans, will the 6-foot-10 star redeem himself after an embarrassing debut?

Now, Ben is mainly known for being a defensive threat. The last time around, the 240-pound Simmons was assigned to guard the 284-pound Williamson. And goes without saying, “Zanos” was able to get buckets at will.

Tonight, Simmons will most probably be instructed to defend a less physical Scottie Barnes, who is coming off a 15/3/7 performance in the Raptors’ win vs the Cavs.

A big game resulting in Brooklyn’s win would be a huge morale booster for Simmons.

