“I Was Just too Excited”: Ben Simmons Addresses Getting Fouled Out Amid Guarding Zion Williamson

Arjun Julka
|Thu Oct 20 2022

Oct 19, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) and forward Kevin Durant (7) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons has a disappointing Nets debut as he gets fouled out amid guarding Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

In what many thought would be an exciting contest turned out to be a one-sided affair as fans glued in to watch Ben Simmons and Zion Willamson return to the hardwood after missing the entire last season. While the Nets were the stronger team on paper, the Pelicans emerged victorious.

Former draft first picks, both Ben and Zion make for regular headlines, whether it be on or off the court. The two All-Stars exhibit more of a dominant game in the paint but struggle in their shooting, especially from the free-throw line. Thus there was general excitement around their matchup.

However, Zion got the better of the former Sixers guard, returning 533-days after suffering from a Jones fracture. Wearing his signature Jordan shoes, the Pelicans forward had his 45th career game with at least 20-points, coupled with 9-rebounds and 4-steals, on 50% shooting from the field.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case with Ben, who fouled out during the game with 4-points, 5-rebounds, and 5-assists, and was also assigned the task of guarding the 6ft 6′ Zion.

Ben Simmons addresses loss against the Pelicans.

Amid all the noise surrounding his Nets debut, Simmons was ready to play an aggressive game of ball. However, the former ROTY let the emotions get the better of him, leading to him drawing a lot of charges, something he concurred to as well post-game.

“I think I was just too excited honestly,” said Simmons.

Hopefully, as time goes by, Simmons is able to anchor his way, given he’s a defensive asset for the team.

NBA Twitter reacts to Ben Simmons getting fouled out in his Nets debut.

