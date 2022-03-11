Is Bradley Beal playing tonight vs LA Lakers?: Washington Wizards release wrist injury report ahead of big matchup against LeBron James and co.

Will Bradley Beal be available to play for the Washington Wizards against the LA Lakers?

The Washington Wizards are definitely not in the best spot right now.

Out of their last 10 games, the franchise has only won 4. And a large part of that has been the absence of Bradley Beal.

The Wizards star recently went down with a recent injury, during a game against the Grizzlies, while trying to take a charge from Ja Morant. Take a look at it all, below.

Here is the play when Bradley Beal suffered his season-ending left wrist injury. He tried to take a charge against the Grizzlies and came down on his left hand. pic.twitter.com/tFMmetfWAx — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) February 8, 2022

At the time, the injury really didn’t look pretty, but fans were hoping that perhaps their worst fears wouldn’t come true and that Beal would return to the court soon enough.

With that in mind, will Bradley Beal be available for selection during the Wizards’ big game against the Lakers?

Bradley Beal is slated to remain out for the rest of the season, opting to go through wrist surgery

Sorry Wizards fans. Unfortunately, reality isn’t exactly the sweetest on this one.

A few days after Bradley Beal suffered the wrist injury, NBA’s leading reporter, Shams Charania had this to report on the situation.

“This is an injury that will require several months of rehab and recovery.” Stadium NBA Insider @ShamsCharania on Bradley Beal’s season-ending wrist injury. #TheRally pic.twitter.com/MuMfxIi1UX — The Rally (@TheRally) February 8, 2022

With the Wizards still sitting 11th, just one spot out of the play-in tournament, it is likely that the team was still hoping to squeak their way into the postseason. But, as we mentioned before, there are few things crueler than reality, in this situation.

As for their game against LeBron James and the Lakers, Kyle Kuzma will have to come out with a big, big game. Otherwise, this contest could be wrapped up very soon after it begins.

