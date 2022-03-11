Is LeBron James playing tonight vs Washington Wizards?: LA Lakers release knee injury report ahead of matchup against Kyle Kuzma and co.

Will LeBron James be available to play for the LA Lakers against the Washington Wizards tonight?

Despite his habit of passing up the final shot this season, it is undeniable that LeBron James has been on one.

The Lakers superstar is currently averaging 29.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1 block per game, while shooting 51.7% from the field, and 34.8% from beyond the arc. In simpler words, the King has been doing it all, despite being surrounded by a faltering team.

With all of his heroics, it’s easy to forget that the man is not only human, not only 37-years-old but also fighting off an injury right now. And frankly, fears about the injury getting worse during every game aren’t exactly the wildest NBA history.

With that in mind, will LeBron James take part in Wizards vs Lakers tonight? Or will his knee injury inevitably hold him back from participating?

Also Read: “That m**f***r’s nice!”: How Kobe Bryant gave a young Stephen Curry all the confidence in the world with just 3 words

LeBron James is listed as ‘questionable’ ahead of Wizards vs Lakers

Let’s be honest here. OF COURSE, LEBRON JAMES WILL TAKE PART IN THE GAME.

LeBron James is the first player in NBA history with a 50-point game before turning 21 and after turning 35. pic.twitter.com/kbYVWNjhpK — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 6, 2022

Yes, as ESPN reports, the King has been listed as questionable for this game. But, he had the exact same status for several different games prior to this one. And he played in each and every one of them.

So, will LeBron James play during Lakers vs Wizards? Yes, most definitely he will.

Will he be able to win the game for the Lakers this time, though? Well…

Also Read: Will Malik Monk play vs Washington Wizards tonight?: Reports reveal right-shoulder injury ahead of matchup vs Kyle Kuzma and co.