Will Malik Monk play vs Washington Wizards tonight?: Reports reveal right-shoulder injury ahead of matchup vs Kyle Kuzma and co.

Will Malik Monk be available to play for the LA Lakers against the Washington Wizards?

Calling Malik Monk a god-send for the Lakers would be like calling Tacko Fall a mildly tall man. Of course, the phrase doesn’t even come close to defining what the reality of the situation is.

The former Hornets star has been one of the more underrated players in the league for some time now. So, when the Lakers picked him up during this past offseason, there wasn’t too much buzz around the man.

Fast forward to 65 games into the season, and he might just be their third most important player, behind just LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The fact that he is only getting 27.6 minutes per game is absolutely blasphemous. And even in these short minutes, Monk averages 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, while shooting 46.1% from the field, and 39.2% from beyond the arc.

It is exactly for these reasons that the Lakers need him now more than ever, given that they have won just 2 of their last 10 games. But… that could, unfortunately, be in question, ahead of their game against the Wizards.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Malik Monk is probably to feature during Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers

Malik Monk is fortunately close to fully healthy, but, not quite there all the way, just yet.

MALIK MONK THROWS IT DOWN 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/otVm8oB6SM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 4, 2022

According to ESPN, the Lakers star is currently suffering from soreness in his right shoulder. Thankfully, it is also reported that he has been labeled as ‘probable’ to play.

That is some seriously good news for the Lakeshow. Especially after losing two games on the bounce, they will want to turn things around in the game against the Wizards. And Malik Monk will be a key piece to the puzzle if that goal is to be accomplished.

Of course, whether or not the Lakers actually do manage to do it, only time will tell.

