Is Bradley Beal Playing Tonight Vs The Lakers? Suns Star’s Availability in Question After Missing Mavericks Game

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks to pass against Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Suns are coming off a resounding victory after beating the Mavericks by an impressive 12 points. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker were the leading scorers for their team and had an undeniable impact on the win, especially without their third star.

Bradley Beal, who sat out the game with soreness in right elbow, wasn’t missed too much. It was likely due to Royce O’Neale and Ryan Dunn, who were afforded more playing minutes in Beal’s absence, combining for 20 points.

This is a promising sign for the Suns as they seem capable of dominating games even without their star guard. Their role players seem to not just be offensive assets but have proven to be defensively sound as well.

With Beal still dealing with the soreness, it is more than likely he will still stay sidelined for the upcoming game. The team’s official injury report has also marked the 3-time All-Star questionable leading up to Monday’s contest.

Phoenix’s deep roster allows the 6ft 4″ star to rest and recover from injury without any considerable urgency to suit up. They have a long season ahead of them and an injury-free Bradley Beal will be crucial in ensuring a top seed.

Lakers are not to be taken lightly

Fans will be a little concerned about the upcoming game considering they play the Lakers who won the previous contest. LeBron James and Co. ensured the victory by 7 points and are on a 3-game winning streak.

Both Anthony Davis and James have been in peak form and proved they are possibly the most lethal two-star combo in the league. With Beal out, even though his last meeting with the Hollywood-based franchise was disappointing, the Suns are still at a disadvantage.

The former Wizards guard is a versatile scorer and was one of the best offensive players in the league until his departure from Washington. But it isn’t the dip in his scoring that is overtly worrying but his availability on the court.

He has played an average of 52 games a season since 2019 and appeared in only 53 games last year. Moreover, Beal is on the verge of missing his second game of the season already, a trend that Pheonix would like to avoid at any cost going forward.

That being said, Monday’s game will be entertaining, to say the least. JJ Redick’s Lakers have started the season off on a strong note and will look to keep the streak going. However, Durant and Booker, complemented by a crafty ensemble will be a tough nut to crack.