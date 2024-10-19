Is Bronny James Primed To Leapfrog Jalen Hood Schifino In JJ Redick’s Lakers Rotation?

Bronny James had a good time on the floor against the Warriors in the Lakers’ last preseason game of the year, He scored 17 points in 35 minutes, making his presence felt for the first time in six games. This was also the first time Bronny was part of the starting lineup with LeBron James and Anthony Davis not playing.

With this performance, Bronny has presented a case to be included in future team rotations. Fans and experts believe that he might leapfrog Jalen Hood-Schifino in coach JJ Redick’s rotation. Is there a possibility that it could happen or will Jalen keep his spot over Bronny?

In the game against the Warriors, Bronny had 17 points, four rebounds, one assist, three steals, and a block. He shot 7 of 17 from the field and 1 of 5 from the three-point line. Jalen also started that game, playing 31 minutes. He had six points, three rebounds, seven assists, and a steal. While this last performance shines a light on the younger James, they had similar performances in the first five games.

In the first five games, Bronny scored two, zero, zero, two, and four points respectively. Jalen had six, nine, two, one, and three points respectively, but in considerably more playing time than Bronny. Considering that Hood-Schifino has been developing longer than James, the scales even out. But both players have a lot to prove.

What does JJ Redick think of Jalen Hood-Schifino and Bronny James?

Redick has a mammoth task at hand. He will have to ensure the Lakers play well, while also figuring out which youngsters will play key roles for him this season. The Los Angeles team has a solid group of young players, who can do wonders for them if developed properly. During an appearance on The Lowe Post” podcast with Zach Lowe, Redick talked about his young Lakers. He said,

“I actually think, based on everything I’ve seen since Summer League, we’re going to have to make some tough decisions in the rotation because there’s a number of younger players that have really improved over the last two-and-a-half months that, when we’ve had our small group workouts and our player development games, that have really played well…They’re going to have a chance to earn a spot in the rotation.”

Dalton Knecht is one of those shining youngster. He recently exploded with a 35-point, 10-rebound, and 4-assist outing against the Suns. So, his spot in the rotation is more secure than the other two. Redick also said, “I told him [Knecht] this the other day…he’s in the 1% of shooters…Like, he has a skill that’s hard to find. He’s going to have a chance to earn a spot in the rotation. Jalen Hood-Schifino’s had a great summer.”

As for Bronny, Redick believes that he can be someone like Lou Dort with a bit of hard work.

During the Lakers’ Summer League game against the Rockets, he appeared on ESPN’s broadcast and praised Bronny. Redick said, “I thought the last game of the Cali Classic, defensively, he was terrific. He had eight or nine possessions where, whether it was ball pressure or switching, just making plays defensively. That’s been a real point of emphasis in all my conversations and the times I have been with the team on the practice floor.”

The Lakers HC said that he aims to give Bronny more confidence on the floor. He asserted, “We want him pressuring the ball. I told him yesterday, I said ‘If you get blown by, if you have 10 fouls, that’s on me. I want you up, pressuring the ball.” With such assurance coming from the man in charge, will Bronny be able to put himself above Hood-Schifino?

Is it possible for Bronny to take up Hood-Schifino’s minutes?

In his first season, Hood-Schifino played 21 games for the franchise, averaging just 5.2 minutes per game. He wasn’t given significant minutes by Darvin Ham, who ran operations for the Lakers last year. Understandably, due to limited playing time, Hood-Schifino averaged only 1.6 points per game. In March this year, he underwent a lumbar microdiscectomy procedure, to deal with a back injury.

With the new coaching regime showing interest in promoting and developing young talent, he will have a better chance. But that might not be the case this season because Knecht and Bronny are also in contention for a spot in the regular rotation. Among these three players, Knecht is sure to get minutes under Redick. He looks like the most complete player and will give the team a spark from the bench.

The competition is now between Bronny James and Jalen Hood-Schifino for possibly the last spot on the Lakers’ rotation. Being LeBron’s son, Bronny might get better backing to make the rotation than Hood-Schifino. But with the Lakers’ tight rotation, it is uncertain whether he will beat out his 21-year-old teammate.

Both Hood-Schifino and the younger James will probably split time between the NBA and the G-League. But who do you think will be the first to secure a place on JJ Redick’s rotation, Bronny James or Jalen Hood-Schifino?