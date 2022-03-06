Is Cam Johnson playing tonight vs Milwaukee Bucks? Phoenix Suns release injury report ahead of match vs Giannis Antetokounmpo and co

Cam Johnson has stepped up to be the man Suns needed in the absence of Devin Booker and Chris Paul, but now the forward goes down as well.

Phoenix Suns just cannot catch a break from getting players out due to injuries as the post-season approaches. They are short of Chris Paul, who is probably out until the rest of the regular season, and Devin Booker who is due to COVID-19 Health and Safety protocols.

Cameron Johnson has taken care of the business for the Suns since their two All-Stars went out and has done it with perfection on the offensive side of the court averaging over 19 points in just 29 minutes in 4 games.

During his amazing 38 performance against the New York Knicks, which also included a game-winning buzzer-beater, Johnson suffered an injury in his quadriceps.

Cam Johnson said last night he took a knee to the quad from Mitchell Robinson when Robinson contested his layup. One of those charley horse-type deals that happens every now and then on that kind of play. Here’s the play: pic.twitter.com/ftgtUvCNqJ — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) March 5, 2022

Now before their Sunday afternoon game against the Milwaukee Bucks who are hungry to go on a winning run, former UNC forward has been ruled out.

Cam Johnson is out against the Bucks

Since Booker went out after their 124-104 thrashing of OKC Thunder, Cam Johnson has taken the scoring responsibility and has averaged close to 20 points in 4 games, leading the Suns to two crucial victories.

Cam Johnson last 4 games:

19.8 ppg 57% fg 52% 3pt fg Tonight

38pts on 11-16 from the field with 9 3s

Only the second player in NBA along with Dame Lillard to hit 9 3s and and buzzer beater. This kid is special! pic.twitter.com/BF40j5Eupg — FLEX From Jersey (@FlexFromJersey) March 5, 2022

The Suns will be hoping it’s not a serious problem that could keep him out after this game. Otherwise, they will struggle to keep their top status in the West safe. For now, being 8 games above Warriors, they have the luxury to give him a rest to recover well.

