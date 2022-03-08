“We are not even close to where we could be”: Joel Embiid sends out a stern warning post dropping his tenth 40-point game of the season

Sixers MVP front-runner Joel Embiid puts up a spectacle at home to give the Sixers their 40th win of the season.

Happy days are back for hoop fans in Philadelphia, with the Sixers playing great basketball. The Ben Simmons episode took its time before being finally settled. Amid all the controversies, Joel Embiid showed us his true potential as a superstar, taking the reigns in his own hands.

The addition of James Harden has only made the team better and lessened the load off Embiid. The Philly team has been on a terrific run lately, winning six of their last seven games, and are a perfect 5-0 with Harden on the court. However, Monday night’s performance against the Bulls belonged to Embiid.

In a matchup between two of the top seeds in the eastern conference, the Sixers had a dominant win over the Bulls. Embiid had a statement game, scoring a 40-point double-double on 55.6% shooting from the field. The seven-foot center said he aimed at being aggressive going into the game.

It was a good response from Embiid to Jokic, with the latter putting up back-to-back triple-doubles. The win against the Bulls marked the 40th regular-season win for the Sixers.

NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid’s 40-point double-double against the Bulls

Embiid continues to lead the league in scoring and can contribute to all aspects of the game. His recent performance against the Bulls had his skills on full display. Embiid recorded his tenth 40-point game of the season.

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Joel Embiid dropped 43 points for the @sixers at home to lift them to their 40th win of the season! Joel Embiid: 43 PTS, 14 REB, 2 STL, 3 BLK

James Harden: 16 PTS, 8 REB, 14 AST

Tyrese Maxey: 17 PTS, 4 AST pic.twitter.com/S8zMWk7x5o — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2022

Joel Embiid tonight: 43 PTS

14 REB

2 STL

3 BLK

15-27 FG It’s his 10th 40/10 game this season. The next closest player has 6. pic.twitter.com/RAAsI7rPNW — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 8, 2022

Last 2 players with 10+ 40-point double-doubles in a season: — Joel Embiid this season

— James Harden in 2018-19 (Submitted by @keerthikau) pic.twitter.com/AffWLpbof3 — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 8, 2022

“We are not even close to where we could be” -Joel Embiid after his 43 points and Sixers going to 5-0 with James Harden in the lineup pic.twitter.com/YcywntOu5b — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 8, 2022

A casual 43 & 14 for @JoelEmbiid. Media will hardly mention it 😴 — Drew Hanlen (@DrewHanlen) March 8, 2022

Watching the Nikola Jokic performance from last night confirms one thing ….. We need to eliminate positions for All-NBA. Unless the NBA labels Jokic or Joel Embiid as a forward, one of the MVP candidates will see their name on the second team this year. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) March 7, 2022

Contrary to the constant comparisons to Shaquille O’Neal and Hakeen Olajuwon, Embiid seems to have carved his niche.