“The last time the Knicks fleeced someone, I was in college”: NBA analyst reacts to Cam Reddish getting trade to New York by the Atlanta Hawks

Cam Reddish has been traded by the Atlanta Hawks to the New York Knicks, and Bill Simmons can’t quite believe what’s happened.

The New York Knicks have blown hot and cold throughout the 2021-22 NBA season. They got off to a winning start against the Celtics, but haven’t quite found any momentum.

Their problems have been compounded by an injury to Derrick Rose – their premier 4th quarter ball-handler. In D-Rose’s absence, head coach Tom Thibodeau has had to look at other options.

Kemba Walker and Immanuel Quickley have had varying degrees of success in this role. But the plan is to incorporate a swingman capable of facilitating for others and handling the ball.

Julius Randle was supposed to be this player, based on evidence from his MIP season last year. However, the former Laker hasn’t quite displayed his peak form this year, leaving Thibs in splits.

Bill Simmons reacts to the Cam Reddish trade by the New York Knicks

Cam Reddish has displayed flashes of All-Star play through his 3rd season with the Atlanta Hawks. His inconsistency, however, makes him a tough candidate to earn an extension above the MLE.

Reddish has thus been traded by Atlanta Hawks GM Travis Schlenk to their 2021 playoff first-round opponents. The Knicks send draft compensation and Kevin Knox in exchange for the former Duke product.

NBA Twitter has been pretty divided in its opinions of this particular trade. However, Bill Simmons is siding with the Knicks when it comes to evaluating who won this particular trade.

Wow the Knicks just fleeced someone! The last time the Knicks fleeced someone, I think I was in college. https://t.co/NiA9LBLvZ8 — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 13, 2022

Bill Simmons is mostly not wrong here. Cam Reddish has displayed clear ability during the playoff stages – especially in a win against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the Atlanta Hawks are chock-full of reliable wing players who can deliver at that stage.

Deeming Cam Reddish surplus to requirements may seem harsh treatment right now, but their cap situation demands it. They simply can’t hand an extension to an unproven player, having already signed so many supplementary pieces around Trae Young.