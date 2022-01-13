Basketball

“The last time the Knicks fleeced someone, I was in college”: NBA analyst reacts to Cam Reddish getting trade to New York by the Atlanta Hawks

"The last time the Knicks fleeced someone, I was in college": NBA analyst reacts to Cam Reddish getting trade to New York by the Atlanta Hawks
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Larry Bird and Magic Johnson are the 2 most important NBA figures": Charles Barkley pays respect to the Lakers and Celtics legends for saving the NBA during the mid-1980s
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"The last time the Knicks fleeced someone, I was in college": NBA analyst reacts to Cam Reddish getting trade to New York by the Atlanta Hawks
“The last time the Knicks fleeced someone, I was in college”: NBA analyst reacts to Cam Reddish getting trade to New York by the Atlanta Hawks

Cam Reddish has been traded by the Atlanta Hawks to the New York Knicks, and…