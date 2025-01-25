Is Cameron Brink Engaged? Taking a Closer Look at Sparks Star and Ben Felter’s Relationship

Cameron Brink is expected to cement herself as a star in the WNBA after her rookie year ended prematurely following a torn ACL. However, the former Stanford center is also making moves off the court. The 23-year-old recently became engaged to her college sweetheart, Ben Felter.

Advertisement

The two former Cardinals dated for more than three years before Felter proposed to Brink in September 2024. Felter went all out with his proposal, taking Brink to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, where the two shared their memorable romantic moment.

Brink posted photos of their engagement on Instagram, with the Oregon native looking overjoyed in each of them. The slideshow featured the couple posing together, Felter down on one knee, and the two embracing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam (@cameronbrink22)

Ben Felter was also a student-athlete

The couple met during their time at Stanford, where both were student-athletes. Most came to know Brink for her dominance on the hardwood over a storied four-year collegiate career that kicked off with an NCAA Championship in 2020-21. The Los Angeles Sparks star became a household name quickly, but Felter also made his mark as an athlete.

Felter became a top rower at Stanford after signing on with the team in October 2019. In his junior year, he was starboard, rowing in the No. 5 seat on Stanford’s second Varsity Eight at the IRA Championships, according to his athlete bio.

The two committed to Stanford more than a year apart, as Brink made her choice known on November 7, 2018, where she selected her “dream school” over the likes of Oregon and UConn. Still, the couple seemed to find each other quickly after making it on campus, considering they dated for the majority of their college years.

Felter went the distance with his education at Stanford

While Brink has already completed her rookie campaign as a professional basketball player, Felter is still attending Stanford. After completing his bachelor’s degree in computer science, he returned to school to complete his master’s program, starting the endeavor in September 2023 and planning to finish his degree by June 2025.

Felter has still found himself great opportunities even while still in school. With a concentration in artificial intelligence throughout his bachelor’s program, Felter spent time as a software engineer with crypto startup, Kaladin, and education technology company, Chegg. Now, Felter works at Lockheed Martin as an AI research engineer, a position he just started at the beginning of the year.

Brink and Felter have taken drastically different career paths following their initial college years at Stanford. However, it appears both are destined for success in each of their respective fields.