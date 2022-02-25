Is Carmelo Anthony playing tonight? Lakers release hamstring injury update on Melo ahead of matchup against the Clippers

Will Carmelo Anthony be playing tonight against the Clippers as the Lakers look to win two games in a row?

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a disaster of a season from the standpoint of a team that looked to be atop the Western Conference and contend for a championship. Carmelo Anthony was to be an integral part of the team after having a career resurgence in Portland but has not suited up for the Lakers’ past 5 games.

While he’s on the court, Anthony has been a consistent shooter for the Lakers despite the horrible spacing they are working with. In 26 minutes of play, Melo is averaging 13.4 points on near 40% shooting from beyond the arc.

Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, a team that desperately needs scoring from 3-point range, Carmelo Anthony has been sidelined for the past 5 games.

This is due to the fact that he suffered a strained hamstring mid-way through the second quarter in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers. With the purple and gold facing off against the Clips tonight yet again, will Melo suit up?

Will Carmelo Anthony play tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers?

Given that Carmelo Anthony is 37 years old, handling his injuries is different from handling injuries to younger players. While hamstring strains are ones that athletes can play through depending on the severity of the strain, it certainly needs to be handled with more care when it comes to players like Melo.

According to Ryan Ward of LakersNation, Carmelo Anthony is probable for tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Probable usually translates to a 75% chance that a player takes to the floor so that’s good news for LeBron James and company.

With Anthony Davis on the mend, the purple and gold need all the help they can get on either end of the floor.