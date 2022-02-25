Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers? The Lakers release knee injury report ahead of the 3rd edition of the Battle of L.A this season

LeBron James is listed questionable for the battle of LA with knee soreness, injury toll high for the Los Angeles Lakers.

After playing alongside the Top 24 players in the league in the All-Star game, LeBron James has to come back to the Lakers. Neither Russell Westbrook nor Anthony Davis were named all-stars this season and rightfully so.

While AD missed more games than he played in the past two seasons, the triple-double king is the poster boy for the Lakers’ struggles. It’s difficult to say whether it makes the fans happy or sad but in this trio, 37-year old LeBron James is the MVP. He is currently averaging 29.1 points a game and dropping 30 every other night like nobody’s business.

LeBron James is questionable with knee soreness

The 4x MVP has been struggling with his knee for quite some time now. He has missed over 13 games this season due to injuries. As much as his longevity is appreciated, age is certainly catching up to him.

He ended the all-star game on a very poetic note, hitting the game-winner in Cleveland. However, he felt knee soreness yesterday and is listed as questionable for the matchup against LA Clippers.

Lakers’ status report for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers – LeBron James is QUESTIONABLE, while Avery Bradley is OUT and Melo is PROBABLE. pic.twitter.com/LCzV84EOqW — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 24, 2022

Ever since the ‘battle of LA’ became a thing with huge offseason moves in 2019, the Lakers have been 2-8 against the Clippers. In some of those games, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were absent.

The depleted Clippers are already 2-0 against the Lakers this season and have a better record. If these teams meet in the play-in tournament with Kawhi and PG back, the Lakers have no chance of making the playoffs.