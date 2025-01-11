mobile app bar

“Sh*t Was So Cringe”: Former Laker Clowns Anthony Edwards for ‘Glazing’ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander With MVP Backing

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks to pass the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) plays defense in the second half at Target Center.

Jan 20, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks to pass the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) plays defense in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Nikola Jokic may have won 3 of the last 4 MVP awards, but many felt that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander deserved last year’s top honor. That belief has carried into this season as well, with Anthony Edwards crowning the OKC guard after the Timberwolves were defeated by the Thunder on New Year’s Eve. However, the crew of Gil’s Arena hasn’t taken kindly to Edwards’ praise for SGA, with Nick Young calling the young guard’s words “cringe.”

When the host read out Ant-Man’s entire monologue about Shai to the rest of the crew, the panel of former pros couldn’t get their feelings out fast enough. Nick Young seemed almost disgusted by the comments and called him out for it. He and the rest of the crew seemed surprised that Edwards would go out of his way to show such respect to another star in the league, especially when he’s such a competitive player himself. Young said,

“Man nah. He is… You can’t do that much s*****g god d**n. F**k that. As an NBA player, that sh*t was so cringe.”

But the mockery didn’t stop there. Brandon Jennings, Kenyon Martin, and Rashad McCants also mocked the Olympic Gold Medalist and insinuated that he was acting more like a superfan than a competitor in the same conference as the Thunder star.

Surprisingly, Gilbert Arenas came out with some logical arguments. He pointed out that Edwards had earned the right to complement Gilgeous-Alexander because he was good enough to be asked for his opinion on other stars. Gil also reminded the crew how Edwards had praised Kevin Durant during last season’s playoffs, and nobody batted an eye.

Anthony Edwards’ praise for Kevin Durant

When the Timberwolves took a 1-0 lead over the Suns in the playoffs last season, the highlight of the first game was Edwards trash-talking Durant after hitting a tough shot over the former MVP. After the game was done, he revealed to the media that Durant was his favorite player growing up, and he couldn’t resist mouthing off to the 2x champion.

“That’s my favorite player of all time, so that was probably one of the best feelings ever in my whole life, for sure,” Edwards said.

The only difference between his comments on KD and Shai comes in the situation. He praised Durant after leading his team to a victory, and in the eyes of the Gil’s Arena crew, he was justified to do that. But in Shai’s case, the Thunder had just defeated the Wolves 113-108, and they felt the praise for an opponent was out of place from a competitor as fierce as Anthony Edwards.

