Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Clippers? The Lakers release Ankle Injury Report for AD ahead of the Battle of L.A.

Lakers’ star Anthony Davis remains OUT with a mid-foot sprain as the Purple and Gold prepare to take on the Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers play their first game after the All-Star break tonight. They host the Los Angeles Clippers for their third meeting of the season. The Clippers have won both of the previous matchups. LeBron James and co would like to change the same, as they would try to make a final push before the regular season ends.

Also Read: “Leave Zion Williamson alone! Let him rehab in peace!”: Pelicans’ star CJ McCollum talks about the #1 Pick from the 2019 NBA Draft, assures everything is cool between them

The Lakers are currently 9th in the West, with a 27-31 record. They sit 1.5 games behind the 8th seeded Clippers, who hold a 30-31 record to show. Both the teams would like to better their standings, before the play-in tournament. The Clippers have been playing the season without Kawhi Leonard, and lost Paul George around Christmas as well. On the other hand, the Lakers have been dealing with injuries all throughout the season as well. Anthony Davis has just played 37 of the 58 games for the Lakers this season.

Anthony Davis is set to miss the Battle of L.A., no timeline on return

The Los Angeles Lakers were hosting the Utah Jazz when Anthony Davis rolled his ankle on a play. The injury looked very scary, but thankfully Davis did not fracture his ankle. He was diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain and was set to be re-evaluated in 4 weeks.

Anthony Davis has a mid-foot sprain and will be evaluated again in four weeks, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 18, 2022

This happened a week ago. Since then, there has been no news about Davis from the Lakers’ camp. This however, does mean that AD would be out for the Clippers game tonight, and for all the games for the next 3-4 weeks atleast.

This past year has not been the best for AD. He has suffered all kinds of injuries, and has had to miss games for the same.

Anthony Davis Injuries this past year —Achilles Tendonitis

—Calf Strain (grade II)

—Hyperextended knee

—Groin strain

—MCL sprain (grade II)

—Thumb sprain

—Right ankle sprain It’s been a rough year for AD — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) February 17, 2022

Also Read: “Boston Celtics are incredible when they play away from home!”: The C’s have beaten their opponents by an average of 29.6 points in the last 5 games away from the TD garden

The Lakers would want AD back if they manage to hold a play-in spot, and then for the subsequent playoff series. However, they would not want to rush him back and risk yet another injury.