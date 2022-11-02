Is Damian Lillard Playing Tonight vs Grizzlies? Blazers Release Injury Report For the 6x All-Star

Oct 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) stands during the national anthem before the game against the Miami Heat at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers have been the surprise package so far this season. Currently holding a 5-1 record, the RIP team will host the Grizzlies in an exciting contest tonight. Both sides boast exciting young talents like Ja Morant, Dhillon Brooks, Anfernee Simons, and Jerami Grant.

It’s a new beginning for the Blazers, who usher in a new era of basketball under the face of franchise Damian Lillard. Coming off an abdominal injury, Dame Time had the perfect start, going 4-0 to start the season, and was named the western conference player of the week.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 1. West: Damian Lillard (@trailblazers)

East: Jayson Tatum (@celtics) pic.twitter.com/J8NP0aOFE2 — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2022

Imagine playing 29-games the previous season and being named the best player in the opening week of the consequent season, the reason why the Blazers kept Lillard amid rebuilding the roster. During their 4-0 run, the 6ft 2″ guard had back-to-back games with 40+ points.

The @trailblazers are 4-0 for the first time since 1999. Damian Lillard has dropped 30+ PTS in each of their last 3 games. pic.twitter.com/IMENd4m4Id — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2022

With the Blazers gearing up to host Ja Morant and co, uncertainty remained over Lillard’s availability, given the 32-year-old suffering a calf strain during the loss against the Heat, later diagnosed as a Grade 1 strain.

Is Damian Lillard playing tonight?

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait for a while before they get to see the Lillard-Morant matchup. Diagnosed with a calf strain, Dame Time will miss his second consecutive game tonight. It will be interesting to see if Simons and Nurkic can hold the fort post their win over the Rockets.

Damian Lillard has a Grade 1 strain of his right calf and will be reevaluated in 1-2 weeks, the Trail Blazers announced Thursday. https://t.co/CBV1Kkc3dm — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 27, 2022

Speaking of the Grizzlies, they will be missing a crucial piece in Desmond Bane. Nonetheless, MVP front-runner, Morant shall be present to take care of matters. Needless to say, one awaits the return of Lillard, who holds a 14-19 record against the Memphis team.

In his 11-seasons, the Blazers superstar has averaged 21.8 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.9 rebounds against the Grizzlies on 38.6% shooting from the field.

